NCSO deputy extolled for community services

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently lauded for her community efforts going above and beyond her typical call of duty.

This week Sheriff Joe McGill presented Deputy Josette Dubois with a Certificate of Appreciation for two recent good deeds.

Deputy Dubois recently responded to a call regarding a local boy whose bicycle was stolen.

“Deputy Dubois arranged a fundraiser among NCSO staff and purchased the boy a new bicycle,” McGill noted. “Deputy Dubois also came in contact with another family that was struggling to heat their home. Deputy Dubois arranged to secure heating for that family, again through the generosity of NCSO staff.”

NCSO Captain Harry Means told the Pahrump Valley Times that Dubois has served in the line of duty for more than five years with the department.

