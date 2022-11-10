NCSO: Drunk driver rear ends patrol car, head-butts deputy

A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy at Desert View Hospital, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Nye County Detention Center Troy Laramore

At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.

Signs of intoxication

Miller activated the patrol vehicle’s overhead lights and conducted a traffic stop where he made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Troy Laramore.

“I immediately noticed that Laramore looked very confused,” Miller’s report stated. “When Laramore exited the vehicle, I noticed he had trouble walking. Laramore was stumbling and had difficulty keeping his balance. He stumbled multiple times during the course of my investigation.”

Though Laramore initially denied consuming alcohol, he later admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages during the investigation, according to the arrest report.

Trouble following instructions

Laramore consented to a series of standard field-sobriety tests, according to the deputy’s report, but failed them.

“While conducting the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, Laramore would not keep his head still and follow my finger with his eyes only,” the report noted. “Laramore would also lose track of my finger and looked off into the distance. Due to Laramore’s inability to follow instructions, the test was stopped.”

That’s not part of the tests

The report went on to state that while Laramore and Miller were walking to level ground to perform the walk-and-turn test, Laramore laid on the ground and began doing push-ups.

“While attempting to instruct the walk-and-turn test, Laramore would not listen to my instructions and became very aggressive and argumentative,” Miller said. “Laramore was yelling at me, stating f*** you.”

Getting physical

Miller said that as he ordered Laramore to place his hands behind his back to handcuff him, the suspect began to pull away from him and looked in his direction.

“I took Laramore to the ground and placed him in handcuffs,” Miller said. “I then placed Laramore into custody and read him his Miranda Rights. “Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene and medically cleared Laramore.”

Laramore consented to a preliminary breath test which measured .105, according to the report. Nevada’s legal limit is .08.

“I then read Laramore his implied consent and he consented to another breath test,” according to Miller. “I was able to obtain one breath sample from Laramore. The breath sample was .256. Subsequently, Laramore would not follow instructions and give me another sample.”

Further, Laramore consented to a series of blood draws.

Those draws were taken due to the fact that the first blood draw was taken roughly two hours after initial contact.

Second deputy allegedly assaulted

“The blood draws were conducted at Desert View Hospital,” the report noted. “Deputy Michael Burke responded to assist. While at Desert View Hospital, Laramore head-butted Deputy Burke, striking him in the forehead. While Laramore was actively attacking Deputy Burke, I punched Laramore in the face and he immediately stopped fighting.”

During the investigation, both Deputy Burke and Miller were wearing Nye County Sheriff’s Office uniforms.

“These uniforms consisted of shoulder patches and a badge identifying both of us as law enforcement officers,” according to Miller’s report. Laramore was arrested on suspicion of battery to a protected person by head-butting Deputy Burke, resisting arrest by pulling away from me while attempting to handcuff him, and actively attacking Deputy Burke during this investigation. Laramore was also arrested on suspicion of DUI for operating a motor vehicle while in physical control and on a public highway while over the legal limit.”

