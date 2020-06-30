83°F
NCSO investigating shooting death

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 29, 2020 - 8:07 pm
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads after a shooting death on June 24th.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said sheriff’s office deputies and detectives responded to Desert View Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. for a report of an individual who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The shooting occurred near the Nye County School District bus yard on Highway 372 and Woodchips Road, which involved two separate vehicles,” Horak said. “The victim was pronounced deceased at Desert View Hospital. Detectives are looking for a gold sedan that could possibly be connected to the shooting.”

The gender and identity of the victim of the shooting has yet to be disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

Horak went on to say that anyone with information about the shooting is advised to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or by email at, sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
By Glen Puit and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Getty Images "As offices and businesses in the state start to reopen, we can confidently assure ...
MARK FUNKE: Nevadans Need to Know It’s Safe to See Their Dentist
By Mark Funke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you’re among the thousands of Nevadans who have been putting off a trip to the dentist, you should know that it’s not only safe, but crucial, that you come back for the care you need.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak extends Phase 2 through last day of July
oBy Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times
Protest takes place in Pahrump by PAC opposing face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A protest by a newly launched political action committee occurred in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings on Monday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Visibility was low for drivers during a dust storm on ...
Dust advisory in effect starting Sunday at 11 a.m.
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds in the Pahrump area.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.