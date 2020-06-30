NCSO investigating shooting death

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads after a shooting death on June 24th.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said sheriff’s office deputies and detectives responded to Desert View Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. for a report of an individual who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The shooting occurred near the Nye County School District bus yard on Highway 372 and Woodchips Road, which involved two separate vehicles,” Horak said. “The victim was pronounced deceased at Desert View Hospital. Detectives are looking for a gold sedan that could possibly be connected to the shooting.”

The gender and identity of the victim of the shooting has yet to be disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

Horak went on to say that anyone with information about the shooting is advised to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or by email at, sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

