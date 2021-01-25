42°F
Pahrump NV
News

NCSO: Missing man died in California hospital

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 25, 2021 - 1:33 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Kevin Klohr was last seen when he was taken to a Henderson hospital on Dec. 23rd by a neighbor. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said that Klohr was released from the hospital on Dec. 25th, and he has not been heard from since.

A Pahrump man that went missing at the end of December died in a California hospital just after Christmas, according to a release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Pahrump resident Kevin Klohr, who was last seen on Dec. 23 at Henderson Hospital, died at the Ronald Reagan ULCA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 26, according to an update from the sheriff’s office on Monday.

No other information was given from the sheriff’s office in its release.

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo A Goodwill store located at 1205 S. Loop Road in Pahrump will ...
Goodwill receives largest donation in its history
Staff Report

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is proud to announce a significant and historic donation from MacKenzie Scott to Goodwill Industries International, as well as to 46 out of 156 independent territories, totaling approximately $500 million.

Las Vegas Review-Journal--file This Jan. 16, 1982, file photo shows a parade on D Street organi ...
RICHARD STEPHENS: Thoughts on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day calls up a wide range of memories for me, having lived through and seen many changes in our country and society as a result of the civil rights movement that Dr. King led and championed.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Peanut butter is incredibly versatile. How ma ...
Let’s celebrate National Peanut Butter Day!
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This Sunday is National Peanut Butter Day in the United States. Yes, there is a day devoted to this most humble of good-for-you foods.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group - Jim Gregory Cha ...
Pfizer Oncology advocate to discuss “Living with Cancer”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Us TOO International is readying for a special Zoom conference meeting that will educate attendees on a health and wellness program entitled “This is Living with Cancer”.

Screenshot The organizers of Pahrump Valley Days announced that the event has officially been c ...
Pahrump Valley Days celebration canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was to be the first major, large-scale public event since the COVID-19 pandemic set in but with the virus continuing to rage across the nation, including right here in Nye County, the inaugural Pahrump Valley Days festival has been officially canceled.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers of t ...
Pahrump Soroptimist Mardi Gras event canceled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Like most, if not all organizations in town and beyond, the Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley were forced to either cancel, suspend, or modify their regular activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The body of Donald Vanneman III was discovered by two park ...
California man who died in Death Valley identified
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and officials from Death Valley National Park have released the name of a man who died while visiting the Saline Valley Warm Springs area of the park last month.