NCSO: Missing man died in California hospital
A Pahrump man that went missing at the end of December died in a California hospital just after Christmas, according to a release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Pahrump resident Kevin Klohr, who was last seen on Dec. 23 at Henderson Hospital, died at the Ronald Reagan ULCA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 26, according to an update from the sheriff’s office on Monday.
No other information was given from the sheriff’s office in its release.