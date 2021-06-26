NCSO arrests drive-by shooting suspect

UPDATE: “NCSO Deputies located the vehicle wanted in connection with the drive by shooting at Preferred RV Park. The suspect is in custody for discharging a firearm where person might be endangered.”

Nye County Sheriff's Office NCSO is seeking information on this vehicle possibly involved in a drive-by shooting in Pahrump on Friday evening.

***

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Preferred RV in Pahrump.

NCSO deputies are on-scene along Crawford Way in Pahrump.

“The suspect is described as an older white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans,” NCSO said on its mobile app.

NCSO has released a photo of a late model vehicle possibly involved in the incident.

NCSO is seeking anyone who can identify the vehicle involved to submit tips, can be sent confidentially, to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or call 775-751-7000.