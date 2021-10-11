NCSO warns of ‘brown out’ conditions in Pahrump

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on social media, “With the current wind conditions, Pahrump is experiencing brown-out conditions throughout the valley. Visibility is near zero in many locations. Please use caution.”

The National Weather Service has Pahrump under a high-winds warning until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.