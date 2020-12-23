47°F
NDOC steps up mitigation measures to contain COVID

Staff Report
December 22, 2020 - 7:29 pm
 
Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured.

Disinfectant foggers, upgraded personal protective equipment and strategic cohorts are among the additional steps being taken to battle COVID-19 within the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“Every single day here is going to count,” said Dr. Michael Minev, medical director for NDOC. “We are taking measures to mitigate the spread.”

The first hospital-grade disinfectant fogger has arrived at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, where it is being used to sanitize common areas as well as individual cells.

Additional machines have been ordered and will be dispersed throughout the facilities.

The department’s protocol on the use of personal protective equipment has also been updated to require all staff who are within 6 feet of inmates for more than 15 minutes to wear the N95 mask, which offers more protection against airborne particles than the cloth masks.

The department is working with the state’s Division of Emergency Management to secure more than 400,000 N95 masks for all inmates and staff.

While NDOC has been separating COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 potentially exposed inmates by way of isolation and quarantine since the inception, “due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 infection within our facilities, we must, to the extent possible, taking into account safety and security issues relating to classification levels of inmates and staffing issues, separate our inmates at all facilities into three completely distinct cohorts,” Minev directed.

Correctional institutions throughout the state are also changing the way inmates and staff are grouped together.

“Due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 infection within our facilities, we must separate our inmates at all facilities into three completely separated cohorts,” Minev said.

The cohorts include an isolation cohort comprised of only offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19; a quarantine cohort comprised of only offenders who have been exposed to COVID-19, are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (and awaiting COVID-19 test results) or are awaiting COVID-19 testing results; and a nonexposed cohort comprised of only offenders who are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID-19.

Additionally, the department is pairing staff that has recovered from the virus with inmates who have not yet contracted the virus or who are among those most high-risk.

“We are trying to strategically place custody and medical staff in such a way as to reduce the spread,” Minev said. “We are relying on those who have cleared infection to prevent the spread to our vulnerable population.”

Most recent numbers show NDOC has 2,442 offenders who have tested positive with COVID-19 and 561 staff. That is about 21% of the total population of 11,540 across all facilities.

Taking into account recoveries, those currently positive are 1,624 inmates and 205 staff. Eight offenders and two employees have died. State health officials report 196,379 cumulative cases in Nevada.

“We have had a rapid rise in community infections, which has affected our custody and other staff,” Minev said. “That has led to the rise in infections in the inmate population.”

New unemployment claims up slightly since last week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Taking care of the shifting needs of Pahrump consumers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.

Red Cross offers safety tip for holiday season
Staff Report

With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada reminds residents that safety is paramount, whether it’s decorating the tree or the house, using the fireplace or ensuring that toys are safe.

Nevada companies join to improve battery supply chain
Staff Report

Ioneer USA Corp., an emerging lithium-boron supplier, and Dragonfly Energy, a lithium-ion battery technology company, on Tuesday announced the completion of a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the two Nevada-based companies plan to work together to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain from critical materials to next-generation lithium technologies.

UNLV scientist selected by NASA for Mars mission
Staff Report

As a researcher studying magmatic rocks, UNLV geoscience professor Arya Udry has had to rely on meteorites catapulting through the solar system and surviving their descent through Earth’s atmosphere to make her work possible.

Western states group backs Moderna vaccine
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western states. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Sunday morning, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments were expected early this week.

Beatty celebrates Christmas
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

COVID-19 may have altered some of Beatty’s Christmas plans this year, but it did little to dampen the town’s Christmas spirit.

Pahrump glows with holiday spirit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.