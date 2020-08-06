80°F
NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11

By Thomas Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.

In cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, NDOT is advancing the development of the Interstate 11 Corridor Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement through the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The online public meeting will provide an opportunity to learn about the NDOT I-11 Tier 1 EIS Project and current planning efforts.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback regarding the proposed corridors through Aug. 31. Construction on I-11 between U.S. Route 95 and the Arizona border, a distance of approximately 15 miles, was completed in 2018. The Tier 1 EIS is focused on identifying a proposed corridor to the vicinity of Kyle Canyon Road and U.S. 95.

Possible corridors include following the current route of the Bruce Woodbury Beltway (Clark County Route 215) west and north with a new segment leading north of the beltway to U.S. 95, following the current routes of Interstate 515 and U.S. 95 through Las Vegas and building a new roadway east of Las Vegas that would connect to the beltway north of Las Vegas and follow the beltway to U.S. 95.

The project is in the scoping phase, when the project team identifies and develops corridor alternatives, identifies potential impacts to the community’s resources and identifies project-related concerns through partnerships with various agencies and local entities.

Comments and questions may be submitted at any time during the course of the online public meeting, but all comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to be included in the project’s final summary report.

The I-11 Tier 1 EIS is scheduled for completion in 2022 with the issuance of a Final EIS and Record of Decision from the FHA.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Getty Images Fall is a great time to plant strawberries. They will have a chance to get establi ...
IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Getty The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regula ...
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.

Juan Burgos, 21
Five arrested following shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Four Pahrump men were arrested following a shooting late last month.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff's Office recently received ...
Crisis prevention on NCSO’s radar
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Crisis Prevention Institute, provides specialized training for professionals who directly intervene in crisis situations.

 
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dr. Judy Mikovits, who made a splash online in May with an excerpt of her “Plandemic” documentary, is now making waves with a strange COVID-19 theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci.

David Calvert/Nevada Independent The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of ...
Senate passes revised business liability protections
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Senate on Wednesday passed an amended bill to give businesses protection from lawsuits over the coronavirus, after an amendment exempted school districts.

The current plan requires decisions to be based on a county’s risk level based on specific cr ...
State announced data-driven COVID-19 mitigation plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team Monday unveiled a new long-term mitigation strategy for the state to help provide predictability and stability moving forward.