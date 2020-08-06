NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11

Nevada Department of Transportation A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 at the California border was installed on Interstate 11 at the Nevada/Arizona border.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.

In cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, NDOT is advancing the development of the Interstate 11 Corridor Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement through the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The online public meeting will provide an opportunity to learn about the NDOT I-11 Tier 1 EIS Project and current planning efforts.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback regarding the proposed corridors through Aug. 31. Construction on I-11 between U.S. Route 95 and the Arizona border, a distance of approximately 15 miles, was completed in 2018. The Tier 1 EIS is focused on identifying a proposed corridor to the vicinity of Kyle Canyon Road and U.S. 95.

Possible corridors include following the current route of the Bruce Woodbury Beltway (Clark County Route 215) west and north with a new segment leading north of the beltway to U.S. 95, following the current routes of Interstate 515 and U.S. 95 through Las Vegas and building a new roadway east of Las Vegas that would connect to the beltway north of Las Vegas and follow the beltway to U.S. 95.

The project is in the scoping phase, when the project team identifies and develops corridor alternatives, identifies potential impacts to the community’s resources and identifies project-related concerns through partnerships with various agencies and local entities.

Comments and questions may be submitted at any time during the course of the online public meeting, but all comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to be included in the project’s final summary report.

The I-11 Tier 1 EIS is scheduled for completion in 2022 with the issuance of a Final EIS and Record of Decision from the FHA.