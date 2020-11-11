NDOT seeking feedback on highway maintenance

The Nevada Department of Transportation is soliciting public feedback regarding statewide highway maintenance through Nov. 18.

The survey feedback will help the department prioritize maintenance of existing highways while planning and building new highways for Nevada's growing population.

Nevada highway users can log on to nevadadot.com/survey for an approximately 10-minute survey that consists of questions about overall satisfaction, including highway smoothness, striping, snow removal, rest areas, work zones and more.

The survey also asks Nevadans to prioritize the importance of maintenance duties, ranging from roadways and striping to shoulders and rest areas, among other things. Additionally, the survey specifically solicits feedback on interstates, highways and state routes such as sections of Tropicana Avenue and McCarran Boulevard and not residential roads maintained by local cities and counties.

NDOT maintains approximately 5,400 miles of state highway on which drivers cumulatively travel nearly 14 billion miles each year. NDOT maintenance professionals perform more than 75 types of tasks from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more, to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected.