55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

NDOT touts ‘Crash Responder Safety Week’

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 12, 2021 - 2:13 am
 
Nevada Department of Transportation NDOT officials urge motorists to drive attentively, slow do ...
Nevada Department of Transportation NDOT officials urge motorists to drive attentively, slow down and move over for traffic response vehicles during Crash Responder Safety Week which began on Monday Nov. 8, through Nov. 14. An NDOT news release stated that traffic incidents are the primary cause of death for police officers and emergency medical responders nationwide.

With approximately 50,000 motor vehicle crashes in the Silver State each year, the Nevada Department of Transportation, (NDOT) and the Nevada Highway Patrol, are reminding motorists to observe National Crash Responder Safety Week, which began on Monday Nov. 8, and runs through Nov. 14.

As such, officials urge motorists to drive attentively, slow down and move over for traffic response vehicles, according to an NDOT news release, which stated that traffic incidents are the primary cause of death for police officers and emergency medical responders nationwide.

“To help keep drivers, incident victims and first responders safe, Nevada traffic incident response partners are reminding motorists that Nevada law has long required drivers to slow down, proceed with caution, and if possible, move to the far lane when passing a vehicle(s) pulled over on the side of the road with emergency lights on. Since 2017, an updated law requires drivers to do the same for NDOT and other road work vehicles with flashing amber or non-flashing blue lights on.”

Keep roadways clear

Additionally, NDOT officials noted that Nevada law also requires drivers involved in minor, non-injury fender-benders to safely move their vehicle out of the travel lanes when possible in an effort to help reduce the chance of secondary crashes for themselves and other drivers.

“When you see flashing lights on our roadways, please slow down and move over,” Nevada Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Colonel Anne Carpenter said. “Remember that first responders, NDOT workers, tow-truck drivers, and motorists with their hazards on, are all people who have loved ones who want to see them make it home safely. Be alert, be aware and slow down. Lives are on the line, and it might be your loved one who needs that courtesy one day. We are all in this together.”

The release went on to say that national statistics show that for every minute a freeway lane is blocked, the resulting traffic congestion takes four minutes to clear, and the chance of a more severe secondary crash increases.

“The Nevada Departments of Transportation and Public Safety, local law enforcement, fire departments, and numerous additional agencies train together, joining forces across the state in regional Traffic Incident Management (TIM), coalitions to improve road incident response and roadway safety while reducing travel delays,” according to the release. “Since Nevada’s first TIM Coalition was founded in Southern Nevada in 2008, coalitions statewide have trained 65 percent of all incident responders to implement consistent, safe, and quick clearance of traffic incidents. The collaborative, multi-agency training helps incident responders throughout the state seamlessly work together.”

To keep updated on the current state of road and highway conditions, visit the state’s webpage at nvroads.com, or call 511 before driving.

More information is available at www.nvtim.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m ...
Veterans Day celebrated in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday, Nov. 11 marked Veterans Day in America and right here in the Pahrump Valley, residents from all around the town were able to take part in the occasion at two ceremonies held in honor of the federal holiday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calva ...
Pahrump Medical Center auction set for Dec. 7
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than four weeks’ time, Nye County will be holding an auction to sell off the old Pahrump Medical Center and those interested in purchasing the facility have two options available for bidding, including submitting a “sealed” bid prior to the sale or taking part in the live auction process itself the day of.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace prepping for fundraisers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Carmen Murzyn started her journey with Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, she had no way of knowing that the decision to become a contestant in the 2019 pageant would eventually result in her becoming the leader of an entirely different organization but now, two years later, she is happily entrenched as the president of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Public input sought for new state water plan
Public input sought for new state water plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM announces land segregation for project area
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office announced in a press release the two-year segregation of the application area for the proposed Copper Rays Solar Project from appropriation under the public land laws “to facilitate consideration of development of renewable energy resources.”

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith
BRANDON MERIDITH: 3 end of year tips for gig workers
By Brandon Meredith Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the pandemic, many people became gig workers due to the economic slowdown or simply to make a few extra dollars. What most did not know is these great flexible small businesses have a number of financial benefits, and requirements, which should be reviewed before the end of the year.

Getty Ima
Canadian company developing lithium project in Esmeralda County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Victory Resources Corporation has filed its drill permit application for its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, according to the press release.

Red Rock National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday. (Erik Verd ...
Public comment sought for area wtihin Red Rock Canyon
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Solar energy projects opposed in Beatty workshop
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents were among the most vocal in speaking out against large-scale solar energy projects in the workshop on the subject held by the Beatty Town Advisory Board Monday, Nov. 8.