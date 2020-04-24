NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.

NDOT said it uses thousands of tons of recycled asphalt pavement, and the cold-in-place recycling practice is an eco-friendly road rehabilitation process done without the use of heat for improved air quality.

In a statement, NDOT noted it incorporates used tires into a rubberized asphalt roadway mix for some projects, thereby reducing noise and recycling waste. NDOT also said it implements stringent storm water management practices, which preserve and improve the clarity and beauty of state lakes, streams and rivers.

The department installs water detention systems while simultaneously limiting the amount of salt and sand used for winter road clearing. It’s also a top priority to limit storm drain pollution during road construction and maintenance. The department reduces water usage through drought-tolerant freeway landscaping, which consists of sculptures and native plantings that require little or no irrigation.

NDOT said that it takes similar principles into the office, as it has gone paperless with e-bidding and e-documentation while additionally implementing recycling programs that limit the amount of landfill waste.

NDOT’s statement said the agency believes in protecting our environment through recycling, conservation and education.