Nevada AG forming working group on substance abuse

According to a February 2021 report prepared by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, the Silver State observed a larger number of opioid overdose deaths at 484 in 2020, than what was previously considered the peak in 2011, where 460 individuals died from opioid overdoses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In 2020, Nevada experienced a 40-percent increase in opioid-related overdose deaths than in 2019, increasing from 374 to 484. As a result, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that he plans to appoint eight members to his Substance Use Response Working Group, who will study evidence-based strategies in prevention and intervention.

According to a February 2021 report prepared by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, the Silver State observed a larger number of opioid overdose deaths at 484 in 2020, than what was previously considered the peak in 2011, where 460 individuals died from opioid overdoses.

As such, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford last week announced that he plans to appoint eight members for what will be known as the Substance Use Response Working Group.

The Nevada Legislature’s recent passage of Assembly Bill (AB) 374, created the working group within the attorney general’s office, where the purpose is to develop recommendations to improve Nevada’s substance use prevention and response efforts.

Appointed members, according to the AG’s office, will study evidence-based strategies in prevention and intervention, as well as evaluate the effect of substance use on Nevada’s criminal justice system, educational institutions, and the economy.

“Substance abuse is not an easy problem to tackle, and I’m looking for Nevadans who are experts in their field to join me in this important effort,” said AG Ford. “Health challenges, job loss, food insecurity, and isolation may be contributing to the spike in opioid overdoses both here at home and all over the country this past year, and I’m eager to work alongside members of my Substance Use Response Working Group to educate the community and improve our response to opioid abuse.”

The working group, according to a news release from the office of the attorney general, will consist of community members with expertise in a wide range of topics, including health care experts in the field of medicine for the treatment of substance use disorders.

Additional working group individuals are being sought as advocates for persons who have substance use disorders and family members of such persons, including a person who is in recovery from a substance use disorder.

The AG’s office is also seeking out a person who provides services relating to the treatment of substance use disorders, a representative of a substance use disorder prevention coalition, and one representative of a program to reduce the harm caused by substance misuse.

At least one representative of a hospital and the school district are also desired.

It appears that Nevada is not alone in fatal opioid overdose increases due to a variety of factors and stressors, including those associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

“In 2020, Nevada experienced a 40-percent increase in opioid-related overdose deaths than in 2019, increasing from 374 to 484,” the release stated. “The largest increase in overdose deaths was attributed to synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, with 246 of the 484 overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids.”

Fentanyl, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

It is a Schedule II prescription drug, and it is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery.

“Fentanyl related overdose deaths increased six-fold since 2010 from 39 to 246 in 2020,” the release noted. “Fentanyl is now found in a range of illicit substances, including methamphetamine and pressed counterfeit pills. Most individuals are unaware that their drug supply may contain fentanyl.”

The release went on to state that synthetic opioid overdose deaths now account for more than 50 percent of opioid-related overdose deaths in Nevada.

“In 2020, the Nevada High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area saw a 28-percent increase in drug-related overdose deaths in Nevada,” according to the release. “Methamphetamine continues to be a top drug threat to users in Nevada, and fentanyl related overdoses are significantly increasing at an alarming rate.”

Members selected for the Substance Use Response Working Group are appointed for two-year terms and are not compensated for their time.

Those interested in serving should email the office of the attorney general at AGInquiries@ag.nv.gov with their name, contact information, and indicate which category they are eligible for.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes