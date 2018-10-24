Nevada Air Guard promotes Shanna Woyak to brigadier general

A general officer promotion ceremony was set earlier this week at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, for Col. Shanna Woyak, 152nd Airlift Wing vice commander, who was promoted to brigadier general.

As a brigadier general, Woyak will enter a new role as the Air National Guard adviser to the chief nurse of the Air Force.

As vice commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing, Woyak has served as the key adviser to the wing commander in the Reno Air National Guard unit. Woyak previously worked as the commander of the 152nd Medical Group.

“It’s been 32 years since I first raised my right hand and swore to defend the Constitution of the United States,” Woyak, 50, said in a statement. “Honestly, at that moment, I wasn’t thinking about someday becoming a general. I’ve met plenty of great people through the years in my civilian and military careers. I would not be here today without the support of so many.”

Woyak works full-time as an executive health care consultant and has held numerous executive level positions at several health care providers over the past three decades, including the Truman Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Maricopa Medical Center, Arizona Burn Hospital and the Arizona Heart Hospital.

In 2002, she deployed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey as the chief nurse, in support of Operation Northern Watch. In 2007, she deployed as a staff nurse to Balad Air Base in Iraq.

Woyak will become the second female general in the Nevada Air National Guard’s history. The Nevada Air National Guard currently has two generals.

Woyak enlisted in the Air Force in 1986. She commissioned in 1995.

“I’ve enjoyed working around the world in the military, including two overseas deployments, but my home and my full-time career remains in Arizona where I’ve met countless talented and dedicated people,” Woyak said. “I’m extremely grateful for them and this community.”

The ceremony was Oct. 20.