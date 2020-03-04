Nevada attorney general’s office opens grant period

A grant period has opened for nonprofits and Nevada agencies to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)

Grants through the attorney general’s office, which are through the U.S. Department of Justice office on Violence Against Women, provide funding to local, regional “and statewide programs providing victim services through non-profit service providers, law enforcement, prosecution and courts,” according to the release. “These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Nevada.”

Agencies or nonprofits interested in applying can contact Debbie Tanaka, grants manager, at dtanaka@ag.nv.gov