News

Nevada Bravo Company mobilized for 9-month foreign mission

By Erick Studenicka Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Fourteen years after the unit first deployed to southwest Asia, the soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard’s Bravo Company, 1/189th Aviation once again began a foreign mission to the same general location.

Their deployment began Oct. 27 with a mobilization ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility near the Reno-Stead Airport.

About 60 soldiers participated in the ceremony that marked the start of the unit’s nine-month mission that will begin in Kuwait within a few weeks. Some soldiers will stay in Kuwait while others are likely to be based in Iraq and Afghanistan. The unit operates and maintains the Nevada Army Guard’s fleet of Ch-47 Chinook helicopters.

The unit’s soldiers were set to fly to Fort Hood, Texas, following the mobilization ceremony, but weather and a coordination issue with the fort caused the departure to be postponed. After reaching Fort Hood, the soldiers will conclude their pre-deployment training for a few weeks before heading for Kuwait.

The unit’s 2005 deployment is the most renowned in Nevada Army Guard post-9/11 history. The unit, then known as Company D, 113th Aviation, experienced the ‘Mustang 22’ helicopter attack in Afghanistan in Sept. 2005; five soldiers perished in the attack, including Nevada Guard Soldiers Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Flynn and Sgt. Patrick Stewart.

The unit also deployed to Afghanistan in 2012-2013.

In the interim since the 2012-2013 deployment, the Nevada Army Guard upgraded its fleet from the D to F model Chinooks. Although Nevada’s Chinook aircraft will accompany the unit to Fort Hood, those aircraft will remain stateside and the unit’s soldiers will fly Chinooks already in place in the region.

B. Co., 1/189th Aviation is an element of the 189th Aviation Regiment, which is headquartered in Montana and managed by the Montana Army Guard. Nearly 1,300 of the regiment’s soldiers from across several western states are set to deploy along with B Company’s Nevada soldiers.

Erick Studenicka is Sgt. 1st Class with the Nevada Army Guard

THE LATEST
Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Nevada Highwa ...
Passenger dies of injuries from helicopter crash near Red Rock
By Alexis Egeland Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A second person has died from injuries suffered in an Oct. 23 helicopter crash near the Red Rock Visitor Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Thinkstock IRS Forms 940, 941, 943, 944 or 945 are used to report employment tax information. T ...
IRS recommends business owners e-file payroll tax returns
Staff Report

With the Oct. 31 quarterly payroll tax return due date just around the corner, the Internal Revenue Service recently urged business owners to take advantage of the speed and convenience of filing these returns electronically.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE Radio 95.1 FM, is holding a Ra ...
Event to support Nye’s Search and Rescue unit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, members of Nye County’s Search and Rescue unit have devoted their time to help those in precarious situations.

Thinkstock The 504 loan program had another year of increased performance, with more than 6,000 ...
Small business lending reflects economic trends
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced 2019 fiscal year lending numbers showing that it guaranteed over $28 billion to entrepreneurs that otherwise would not have access to capital to start, grow, or expand their small businesses.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kids and adults packed the Game Corner and Family Fun Cente ...
Halloween events set to entertain Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kids to adults were out to have a ghoulishly good time in Pahrump during the days leading up to Halloween on Thursday, and the fun and frightening adventures are set to continue.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - During the Tails of Nye County Oldies and Goodies B ...
Tails of Nye County benefit show brings in over $3K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pet overpopulation is always a concern and the most simple method of helping curb this problem is spaying or neutering canines and felines.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her ...
Halloween is big business
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. consumers are looking to social media for Halloween costume and decoration ideas as spending is expected to reach a near-record amount this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights &Analytics, the federation announced.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The developers of the Mountain Falls master planned communit ...
Mountain Falls request rejected in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

William Lyon Homes Inc., the developers of Mountain Falls, recently approached the Nye County Commission with a request to revise an already approved final map to allow for more homes to be built in planning area six of the master-planned community but that request was met with almost unanimous denial.