Nevada Census grants available to fund materials, outreach

Staff Report
February 14, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Complete Count Committee is now rolling out its 2020 census administrative support and partnership grant applications, aimed at helping provide cash to organizations and entities working on the 2020 census.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, Feb. 12, the partnership grants, “…help fund materials, resources and/or activities to support organizations conducting 2020 census outreach, including education, awareness and mobilization campaigns in hard-to-count communities. Examples of eligible items and services funded by a partnership grant include promotional banners, pens, translation services and graphic design.”

On the administrative support grants side of things, those grants help fund, “…more comprehensive, in-depth outreach plans and programs that, like the partnership grants, involve materials, resources and/or activities to support organizations conducting 2020 Census outreach…”

The partnership grant and administrative grant programs both have a rolling deadline of March 11, or until funding is depleted, the news release details. Applications and additional information can be found online at www.census.nv.gov/committee

The goal of the 2020 census is to count each and every individual living in the United States, with that data then to be used to determine a host of things important to communities all across the country.

Congressional representation is one of the major aspects that will be influenced by the 2020 census. Following the census, the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives will be recalculated and state congressional district and state legislative district boundaries will be redrawn to reflect the newest population data.

Additionally, the results of the census will be key in determining how more than $675 billion in federal funding is allocated. Programs that rely on this federal funding include Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP, among many others.

The census data will also be used in decision-making regarding funding for roads, schools, health clinics and much more.

“Nevada will earn $20,000 in federal funding over the next 10 years for every man, woman and child who is counted,” the release states.

For more information visit www.census.nv.gov or 2020census.gov

