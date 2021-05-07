86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada colleges planning COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

By Julie Wootton-Greener Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2021 - 1:03 pm
 
Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students walking around campus at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Las Ve ...
Students walking around campus at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s higher education system reversed course Thursday and announced it is drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students coming to campuses for fall semester, with “some limited exceptions.”

The Nevada System of Higher Education said, however, that the requirement is contingent on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first lifting the emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines.

It would also require approval from Board of Regents and the State Board of Health, NSHE said in a news release.

“I fully support the implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students once it is legally viable,” NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose said in the release. “Our students cannot afford further disruptions to their education if the virus is allowed to spread unabated, which continues to be a concern especially during the colder months.”

NSHE oversees eight public schools, including UNLV, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada State College and the College of Southern Nevada.

As of mid-April, NSHE said it didn’t have plans to mandate vaccinations for returning to campus.

The news release did not address why employees would not be required to show proof of vaccination under the proposal.

The system is asking students and their families to be prepared for the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the release. In the meantime, “NSHE continues to strongly encourage all students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

On Tuesday, Touro University Nevada in Henderson – a private school with health care and education programs – announced it will require students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus starting June 1.

More than 200 public and private colleges and universities nationwide have announced they’re mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a list maintained by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an inciden ...
Disturbance at bank leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon was taken into custody near Bank of America on Monday, May 3, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Getty Images Dr. Ryan McComb of the Pahrump Healthcare Center covers the mental health and the ...
RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health
By Ryan McComb Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.

Getty Images Mother's Day spending is expected to rise this year, according to new statictics ...
Mother’s Day spending expected to rise
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Retail shops and other establishments across Nye County and the state are expected to be patronized this weekend as Mother’s Day approaches.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The BLM manages public lands for many uses, including sustain ...
BLM seeks nominations for advisory councils
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Mojave Southern Great Basin and Sierra Front Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory councils. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, and the nomination period is open for 45 days.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Company moves on Tonopah Mining District
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a Reno-based exploration company, acquired a 100 percent mineral rights interest in the Divide Gold and Silver Project within the Tonopah Mining District of Central Nevada, according to the press release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
State reports almost half have initiated vaccination
Staff Report

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness were joined by Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, on Wednesday to provide the daily update on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.