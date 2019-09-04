96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada DMV warns against email scam

Staff Report
September 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning motorists about a speeding ticket scam that has surfaced in the Silver State.

Hackers are sending out emails, purportedly from the DMV, about alleged traffic violations that can only be paid online with a credit card, the DMV said in an Aug. 30 announcement.

The emails demand payment of a fine within 72 hours and contain links for “EasyPay” or to contest the citation.

The Nevada DMV does not issue traffic citations or collect fines, according to Director Julie Butler.

“It’s unfortunate that these criminals are posing as the DMV to scam innocent people,” Butler said. “Don’t click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware.”

Citations in Nevada are written by law enforcement officers and handled in municipal courts, the DMV said. “Nevada does not have any automated systems for traffic enforcement. Motorists are never notified of a violation by email.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff's Office Dwight Lilly, Tom Adams, Wade Hinden, John Bosta and Kenny Bent as ...
Campaign donation leads to arrests in Nevada’s Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A donation dating back to a 2018 election campaign prompted a law enforcement investigation that’s resulted in multiple arrests, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Richard (Rick) Johnson, director for Valley Electric Associat ...
Valley’s Beatty board member resigns, citing personal, health issues
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Richard (Rick) Johnson, board member for Valley Electric Association Inc.’s Beatty seat, resigned from his position at the end of August. Johnson is the fourth board member from Valley to resign in 2019.

Thinkstock The Federal and State Technology Partnership program provides specialized training, ...
Federal grants awarded to support small business efforts
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted 24 awards up to $125,000 per recipient in fiscal year 2019 under its Federal and State Technology Partnership program.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Aug. 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.