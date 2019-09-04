Nevada DMV warns against email scam

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning motorists about a speeding ticket scam that has surfaced in the Silver State.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles provided this image. The DMV is warning motorists about a speeding ticket scam.

Thinkstock Hackers are sending out emails, purportedly from the DMV, about alleged traffic violations that can only be paid online with a credit card, the Nevada DMV said in an Aug. 30 announcement.

The emails demand payment of a fine within 72 hours and contain links for “EasyPay” or to contest the citation.

The Nevada DMV does not issue traffic citations or collect fines, according to Director Julie Butler.

“It’s unfortunate that these criminals are posing as the DMV to scam innocent people,” Butler said. “Don’t click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware.”

Citations in Nevada are written by law enforcement officers and handled in municipal courts, the DMV said. “Nevada does not have any automated systems for traffic enforcement. Motorists are never notified of a violation by email.”