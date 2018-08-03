Nevada felon pleads guilty to possession of an explosive

A felon pleaded guilty to possession of an explosive device at his Nevada residence in Winnemucca, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Nevada announced.

Thinkstock The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement offices.

Terry J. Hanson Jr., 36, of Winnemucca pleaded guilty July 10 to one count of felon in possession of an explosive. He was arrested and indicted in May of this year. U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks accepted the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 9. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to information contained in the plea agreement, on April 18, 2018, Hanson, a convicted felon, and a cooperating witness, who was wearing a recording device, met with an undercover employee to sell a roll of Thermalite Ignitor cord, an explosive material under federal law, and Thermalite connectors.

Hanson received $3,000 in cash for the sale to the undercover. He has a prior felony conviction in Humboldt County for possession of a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Nevada Department of Public Safety – NDI, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Winnemucca Police Department, Elko Police Department, Elko Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and the Nevada Department of Agriculture. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Rachow is prosecuting the case.