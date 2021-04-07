Nevada, FEMA launch mobile vaccination units in rural Nevada

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce.

The state of Nevada, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local partners, launched two mobile vaccination units on Monday.

According to a release, the mobile units are being pushed out to support an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the rural part of the state and in tribal areas that have limited infrastructure. The mobile units launched in Southern and Northern Nevada on Tuesday with routes starting in Las Vegas and Reno.

“These mobile units – coupled with expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across the state – are major milestones for the state of Nevada and our road to recovery,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a press release. “It’s imperative that every eligible Nevadan has access to these life-saving vaccines, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with FEMA and so many other volunteers who helped bring these mobile units to the Silver State. This will help complement our ongoing efforts to provide equitable distribution to populations in rural and tribal areas.”

The mobile vaccine unit will reach Pahrump on Thursday.

The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit will be in front of the Bob Ruud Community Center at Basin Avenue and Highway 160 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to information from Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly. The unit will also be at the Pahrump location on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These mobile units will offer a one-shot Janssen vaccine and will be provided to walk-up registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. As a note, the Janssen vaccine is only available for people 18 years of age or older.

The mobile units are staffed by registered nurses, vaccinators and vaccination preparers, a pharmacy technician, as well as registration, screening personnel, and security from local communities, according to the state. The mobiles are expected to handle a minimum of 250 people per day, per location. The Janssen vaccine is being used to enhance efficiency and maximize the number of doses administered.

Though rare, as noted by the state’s release, local emergency services will also be on the ground to respond to any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Mobile unit’s route

After the mobile unit comes through Pahrump, it’s set to go through Beatty, Goldfield, Tonopah and Round Mountain.

Knightly was awaiting specific dates and locations as of Tuesday. According to information from the state, the mobile unit will be in Beatty on April 12, in Goldfield on April 14, in Tonopah on April 16 and in Round Mountain on April 18.

The unit will also head to Alamo, Panaca, Ely, Austin, Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe and Dyer, along with other southern locations, later in April and into May.

The northern route included a stop in the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony on Tuesday. Following that event, the unit was pegged to travel to the Washoe Tribe in Carson City for an event on Thursday, followed by Topaz Estates, Silver Springs, Gerlach, Lovelock, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Carlin, Duck Valley Indian Reservation – Owyhee, Wells, Jackpot and ending in West Wendover on May 1.

