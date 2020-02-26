65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada had $60M in Medicaid overpayments, audit finds

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s Medicaid program overpaid health care providers by an estimated $60 million in fiscal year 2018, an audit found.

The overpayments stemmed from undetected or unreported wage increases for Medicaid recipients, increases that either would have reduced the benefit payments or terminated them from the program altogether, legislative auditors told state lawmakers on Tuesday.

Similar wage reporting and detection issues also led to about $9.5 million in overpayments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps.

The nearly $70 million in combined overpayments were considered “conservative” estimates, according to the audit of the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, and actual amounts “could potentially be much higher.”

The state’s total Medicaid budget is $8.5 billion for the current two-year budgeting cycle, with $6.7 billion of that coming from federal funding.

Auditors analyzed quarterly wage data for 50 households that receive Medicaid benefits from the state’s Employment Security Division. Of those households, auditors found 11 that had unreported income increases for one or more quarter that resulted in $54,321 in overpayments. Auditors also found four households with incomes that were less than reported.

Auditors projected those findings over the 417,000 households that receive Medicaid benefits in Nevada and estimated that the state made $59.8 million in Medicaid payments for ineligible recipients, the audit said.

Unless Medicaid recipients report their income changes on time, “most of these improper payments are not preventable by the division using available wage information,” the audit said.

Medicaid recipients are supposed to report any income changes by the fifth day of the month or within 10 days of the change so that the state can re-evaluate benefits and eligibility. Otherwise, Medicaid patients report their household income during their annual renewal periods.

Chief Deputy Legislative Auditor Shannon Ryan said that utilizing quarterly wage data could help the state identify eligibility changes between those renewal periods.

The division identified 3,246 cases of overpayments in both Medicaid and SNAP programs in 2018, according to spokeswoman Julie Balderson. The division was able to establish roughly $3.5 million in overpayments to Medicaid from those cases, and have recovered $1.85 million so far, she added.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, said the reason the Legislature settled on the one-year eligibility window was due to the “ebb and flow” of pay for many who receive Medicaid benefits.

“Some folks will do well at one end of the year, but maybe not so well at the other end of the year,” Carlton said.

Carlton said she also has concerns about setting up systems to recoup that money from the recipients, because that money never goes directly to the recipients, but rather to hospitals and doctors.

“We penalize the recipient when they never received the dollars. They just received health care,” Carlton said.

The audit made eight recommendations, including that the division use quarterly wage information to better check eligibility and improve the policies and systems that deal with notifications about eligibility, all of which were accepted by the agency.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Las ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Trump’s own criminal justice reform
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump has done what criminal justice reforms have championed for years, but is it more about him than about justice?

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council hosted an Art Sale fundraiser on Fe ...
Pahrump Arts Council hosts first ever art sale fundraiser
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Facing an unexpected loss of funding through alleged embezzlement by a former board member, the Pahrump Arts Council has been hard at work striving to recoup some of that money.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Wells Fargo Bank at 520 S. Highway 160 on Oct. 20, 2017. Th ...
Wells Fargo reaches $3 billion settlement over fake-accounts scandal
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Wells Fargo &Co. entered into agreements with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle investigations by both agencies over its fraudulent fake-account scandal.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Nevadans urged to get Real IDs ahead of Oct. 1 deadline
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Oct. 1 creeps closer Nevada residents who haven’t gotten their Real ID are urged to step on it to avoid possible long lines.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections chairwoman ...
Nevada attorney general files lawsuit over ERA
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the state of Virginia’s vote to become the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a lawsuit in late January to ensure the amendment is added to the U.S. Constitution, which would guarantee equal rights for all women, according to a news release issued from Ford’s office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Voters in Nye County precinct 24 are shown at Hafen Elementa ...
Buttigieg takes Nye County with Sanders sweeping Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Democratic Caucus is now at an end and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner in the Silver State, with a commanding lead at 6,788 county delegates, according to the state party’s results website.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thad White, at left, and his wife Michelle are joined by hot ...
Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival comes to a close
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On Sunday morning, Feb. 23, Pahrump resident Robert Martinez was relaxing in his residence on the south end of town, when he heard an odd sound above his Comanche Drive home at roughly 8 a.m.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Victor Rodriguez, community partnership di ...
Open House Leaves Question Open for Beatty Residents
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many more people attended the Nellis Complex Joint Land Use Study Community Open House in the Beatty Community Center Tuesday, Feb. 18 than showed up last time, but there was disappointment that the community’s one burning question regarding the Nevada Test and Training Range was not addressed.