News

Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants

Staff Report
May 7, 2020 - 8:24 pm
 

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Navigators will receive funds to help them with marketing and outreach efforts during the exchange’s upcoming open enrollment period later this year. The exchange also works with enrollment assisters throughout the state, which include but are not limited to nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, trade or labor unions, chambers of commerce, ranching or farming organizations, schools, school districts, Native American tribes and city or county agencies. Combined, these health insurance professionals and entities are instrumental in reaching more uninsured Nevadans and providing education and in-person assistance to those seeking to purchase qualified health plans, many of which are subsidized to help cover consumers’ premiums.

Certified brokers/agents and enrollment assisters are encouraged and invited to apply for the program by providing outlines on how they plan to use the funds for marketing, outreach and operational costs associated with storefront locations where they will assist consumers in selecting and enrolling in qualified health plans appropriate for their needs and budget. Since the exchange introduced its broker/agent grant program in 2018, approximately $80,000 has been provided to nearly 10 brokers, enabling them to better reach and serve consumers statewide.

In light of COVID-19, this year’s grant program applicants should acknowledge how they plan to implement social distancing in an effort to limit the risk of the novel coronavirus infection throughout the entire duration of the grant’s performance period, which is July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

“As we enter the third year offering the broker/agent grant program, we remain acutely aware of the critical role brokers, navigators and enrollment assisters have in our overall success closing the uninsured gap throughout our Silver State,” said Janel Davis, communications officer for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “Consumers turn to these professionals to aid them in the purchase of a qualified health plan best suited for their needs because insurance can be an intimidating and complicated process.

“This year has already proven to be unprecedented, given the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are confident our brokers and navigators will present effective and unique strategies to effectively target and market to consumers, particularly those from underserved populations, while following CDC and state guidelines to protect the overall wellness and health of Nevadans.”

Potential navigator/EEF and broker/agent organizations may access the grant application and instructions on Nevada Health Link’s website. The exchange has scheduled an orientation session to be held May 12; attendance for this session is mandatory for consideration of grant applicants.

Nevada Health Link is the online insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which was established in 2011. In 2019, the exchange transitioned away from the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov and became a fully operational state-based exchange.

