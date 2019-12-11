Nevada Highway 160 project making progress at Mountain Springs

Progress is continuing on the Nevada Highway 160 upgrade in the Mountain Springs area.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A vehicle passes through Nevada Highway 160 in the Mountain Springs area om Nov. 30. Work is continuing on the effort.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Construction crews work along the mountain pass on Highway 160 on April 13, 2019. The project began in 2018.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Sun shines on the snow-covered mountains on the Mountain Springs area on Nov. 30. Consturction work is underway on the highway.

Progress is continuing on the Nevada Highway 160 upgrade in the Mountain Springs area.

The Nevada Department of Transportation provided a project update on a $59 million upgrade that began in September 2018.

“This (past) weekend, eastbound traffic opened to the newly upgraded roadway with two travel lanes along the 22-mile stretch,” Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman, said via email Monday. “However, westbound traffic is still down to one lane while barrier railing is picked up through the end of the month, which could lead to potential travel delays.”

Construction is still scheduled to finish in August 2020, he said.

The project involves widening a six-mile stretch of highway from two to four travel lanes between mile markers 16 and 22 in southwest Clark County, creating a safe passing lane for slower moving traffic while altering the roadway geometry for fewer twists and turns, Illia said.

The project additionally entails rehabilitating 22 miles of deteriorating roadway from roughly the Nye County line to just past the Mountain Springs community.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times and pvtimes.com for updates as more information becomes available.