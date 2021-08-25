Nevada Humanities opens grant application period

Nevada Humanities launched its Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants this week for humanities-focused nonprofit organizations in Nevada that have experienced hardship due to COVID-19. Nevada Humanities will provide American Rescue Plan Act funds to these affected organizations.

“These Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants are intended to help Nevada’s humanities-focused organizations prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nevada Humanities said in a release. “Nevada Humanities is offering two types of American Rescue Plan-supported grants: Relief Operating Grants and Recovery Program Grants.”

■ Relief Operating Grants – Short-Term Operating Support for Nonprofit Humanities Organizations. Relief Operating Grants are available with awards ranging between $5,000 and $20,000 to Nevada nonprofit organizations with humanities-focused missions. The monies will support general operating costs such as salaries, rent, utilities, and other operational costs. The application period will remain open from Aug. 21 to Oct. 1, and decisions will be announced in mid-November 2021.

■ Recovery Program Grants – Organizational Capacity Building and Program Support for Humanities and Cultural Organizations. These Recovery Program Grants will have awards between $1,000 and $10,000 for humanities and cultural organizations that provide public humanities programs to support immediate capacity building and programmatic support directly related to humanities-focused projects and programs. These grants will allow organizations that undertake public humanities programming a way to respond to the current and longer-term challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application period is open from Aug. 21 to Oct. 21, with decisions to be announced in mid-December.

Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities said, “At Nevada Humanities, we are honored to be part of the national effort to provide relief for our vital humanities-focused cultural infrastructure in Nevada. We recognize the stress that Nevada’s cultural organizations are experiencing and, in response, we have designed two grant categories that will offer relief for organizations suffering the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as forward-looking recovery support for organizations seeking to reinvigorate their programming and restore their organizational health.”

Eligible organizations can apply for both a Relief Operating Grant and a Recovery Program Grant, as well as Nevada Humanities Project, Planning, and Mini-Grants.

General information and how to apply can be found at nevadahumanities.org. For more information about the Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants, contact Bobbie Ann Howell, Nevada Humanities program manager, at bahowell@nevadahumanities.org

Nevada Humanities’ American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants are provided by Nevada Humanities and funded by the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through the National Endowment for the Humanities.