News

Nevada jobless rate highest in U.S. for 2nd straight month

By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 21, 2021 - 12:23 pm
 
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. ...
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the nation last month, officials said Friday.

The state unemployment rate of 7.7. percent in August matched the rate in July and led the country for the second straight month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nevada’s June unemployment rate of 7.8 percent trailed only Connecticut and New Mexico at 7.9 percent. The Silver State’s unemployment rate has been at or near the top among 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia since the pandemic took hold nationally in March 2020.

“(Nevada’s rate is) likely to remain one of the highest rates in the nation and reflecting the long road left to a complete recovery in the state’s labor market,” said David Schmidt, chief economist at Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The next-highest August unemployment rates belonged to California at 7.5 percent and New York at 7.4 percent as the country recovers from the COVID-19 recession. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August.

Nevada’s unemployment rate decreased by 6.8 percentage points from August 2020 to August 2021 to tie Rhode Island for the second-largest year-over-year drop.

Nevada added nearly 12,000 jobs during August to bring the state’s total jobs to 1.35 million, an increase of 103,000 from August 2020, the state employment department reported. A release said the 11,900 jobs increase in August from July “is near the high end of the COVID recovery period” and was a bigger bump than the 4,800 jobs added in July.

The August data represents a first look at Nevada’s economic response to the COVID-19 delta variant, which poses a threat to the recovery, a release said.

Leisure and hospitality jobs grew by 3,900 workers to lead the sector’s growth in August, followed by construction with 3,000 jobs, according to the employment department. The Las Vegas metropolitan area added about 7,000 jobs in August, while Reno added 900 jobs and Carson City added 300 jobs.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Three young individuals fly high above the carnival g ...
Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off tomorrow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After Nye County commissioners made the difficult decision in mid-2020 to cancel that year’s Fall Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with both the county and town immediately embarked on a mission to make the next one the very best it could possibly be. Now, with many months of painstaking planning under their belts, event organizers are all geared up to host the 2021 Fall Festival.

Getty Images Recycling is an essential part of maintaining a healthy and happy planet and NDEP ...
NDEP hosting first ever Nevada Recycles Poster Contest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Recycling is a concept that is familiar to many but in a lot of cases, those who utilize recycling bins in their communities don’t understand the necessity of ensuring the items they are attempting to put into the recycling stream are entirely empty, clean and dry. Without these three factors, products such as plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, metal cans and more can be rejected by recycling facilities, meaning they will find their ultimate destination at the landfill despite efforts to recycle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Mark Kampf has announced that he intends t ...
Mark Kampf announces bid for Nye County Clerk’s seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election may still be more than seven months away but candidates are already starting to declare their intention to run for certain offices in the coming election cycle, including Pahrump resident Mark Kampf, who recently announced his candidacy for the Nye County clerk’s seat.

A rendering of the production facility at the planned Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine in rural Neva ...
South African firm to invest $490M in Esmeralda lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sibanye-Stillwater, a South African precious metals mining company, will invest $490 million in the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project near Tonopah and take a 50-percent stake in the project, Ioneer Ltd. announced.

(Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalitio ...
AG Ford pushes back against Roe v. Wade challenge
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 24 state attorneys general to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold aspects of the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
JOE TRIMBLE: Three tips to manage small business cash flow
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cash flow is critical to the success of a small business. Even more than profitability, cash flow is important because it allows a company to buy inventory, keep the lights on, and their employees paid.

Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has released their results for the mathematics and English Language Arts Smarter Balanced assessments. The assessments were given to students in grades three through eight for the 2020-21 academic school year.

Steve Cancino of Las Vegas, right, receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fro ...
All 4 of Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics edge higher
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,230 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding day as the state’s longer-term COVID-19 metrics all edged higher.

 
Mount Charleston Lodge fire started in storage area
By Glenn Puit and Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fire investigators say the pre-dawn blaze that burned the historic lodge to the ground was accidental, but weren’t able to pinpoint an ignition source.