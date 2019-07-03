Nevada joins coalition blocking T-Mobile, Sprint merger

Nevada has joined 13 other states in filing a multi-state lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced.

The complaint alleges that the merger of two of the four largest national mobile network operators could deprive consumers of the benefits of competition and drive up prices for cellphone services.

“Protecting Nevada’s consumers is one of my top priorities,” Ford said. “Our office is exploring all options to ensure that this merger would not negatively affect Nevada families, businesses and workers.”

The hill.com reported: “T-Mobile and Sprint have both said a merger will help them build out a next-generation wireless network, also known as 5G, that would cover almost all Americans — particularly those in rural areas — within six years. They’ve pledged not to raise rates on consumers for three years and create a new in-home broadband service.”

Besides Nevada, the 13 states involved in the lawsuit are New York, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.