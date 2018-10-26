Nevada juvenile justice center launches website

The Nevada Center for Juvenile Justice Innovation has launched a new website to improve community safety, organizers announced this week.

The state of Nevada applied for and received technical assistance through the Justice Center of the Council of State Governments.

Receipt of the award triggered a year-long process analyzing Nevada’s Juvenile System and developing recommendations for change. That process included convening a team of Nevadans from all branches of government and all corners of the state together with national experts.

The final recommendations were then included in one of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s signature bills for the 2017 Legislative Session, Assembly Bill 472.

The law establishes the Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission and the Advisory Committee to the Commission.

Together in partnership with the Division of Child and Family Services and the county probation departments, the Oversight Commission helps oversee and execute the reforms included in the legislation.

On Oct. 19, the Nevada Center for Juvenile Justice Innovation launched its website at ncjji.ncjj.org