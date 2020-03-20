Nevada lawmakers press COVID-19 Task Force

At least three U.S. senators are pressing the Coronavirus Task Force on preparedness and response plans for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

As stated in a news release, Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev), joined Senator Bob Casey, (D-Pa) and more than 25 additional U.S. senators who sent three letters to the Trump administration regarding the safety of people living in nursing homes, the ability of seniors living in communities, to maintain critical services including delivered meals, home care, and ensuring that up-to-date and accurate information is easily accessible to seniors and people with disabilities.

“It is vital that our most vulnerable, including seniors, those with disabilities, home health care workers, and individuals with limited proficiency in English are protected during this pandemic,” said Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen. “The administration should waste no time ensuring there are plans in place to keep these populations safe.”

The release went on to state that in an effort to guard against the spread of the virus in nursing homes, centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, in an unprecedented move, directed states to suspend nearly all nursing home inspections and oversight unrelated to infection control or instances of abuse and neglect.

“One of the first known outbreaks of the coronavirus occurred in the Washington state nursing home, Life Care Center, which has accounted for more than 20 of the state’s coronavirus deaths.”

The senators also requested information on steps that are being taken to protect nursing home residents, staff, and their families.

The lawmakers also urged the Trump administration to outline its plans for ensuring that older adults who receive services in their homes and communities through their local area agencies on aging, senior centers and other community organizations will remain safe from the virus, and to what extent the administration is taking to ensure that information about the virus is accessible to everyone, including people who are deaf or have limited English proficiency, according to the release.

