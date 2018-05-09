Nevada minimum wage, daily OT rates won’t increase

The Office of the Labor Commissioner has released the annual bulletins for Nevada’s minimum wage and daily overtime requirements that will take effect this July 1, the state announced.

Thinkstock The rates for the upcoming year will remain unchanged from last year, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry said.

The 2006 Minimum Wage Amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires an analysis of the minimum wage each year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or if greater, by the cumulative increase in the cost of living, the state said.

The minimum wage for employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers will remain at $7.25 per hour and the minimum wage for employees who are not offered qualified health benefits will remain $8.25 per hour.

The 2006 Minimum Wage Amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires an analysis of the minimum wage each year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or if greater, by the cumulative increase in the cost of living.

The cost of living increase cannot increase by more than 3 percent each year. The increase in the federal minimum wage has been greater than any cost of living increase through the 2018 calculation period.

The rate for daily overtime will also remain the same because the minimum wage rate is not changing. Nevada is one of a few states with a daily overtime requirement in addition to the requirement to pay overtime for more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Employees who receive qualified health benefits from their employers and earn less than $10.875 per hour, and employees earning less than $12.375 per hour who do not receive qualified health benefits must be paid overtime whenever they work more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period.

Employees that are exempt from overtime under Nevada state law are not subject to these requirements.

The Office of the Labor Commissioner will continue to monitor legislation regarding the minimum wage during the 2019 Legislative Session.

Additional information regarding the minimum wage and daily overtime rates is available from the Office of the Labor Commissioner at 702-486-2650, Las Vegas and 775-684-1890 in Carson City.

The Annual Bulletins containing the rates are available from the Office of the Labor Commissioner’s website at www.labor.nv.gov