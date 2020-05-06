Nevada National Guard sets up virus testing sites

The Nevada National Guard is preparing to set up a drive-through community-based collection site Tuesday at the Orleans Hotel and Casino parking garage in support of the Southern Nevada Health District, in addition to mobile collection stations in the Quad County region.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the Washoe County Health District to aid in COVID-19 sample collection, contact tracing and call center and administrative support at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Nevada National Guard is preparing to set up a drive-through community-based collection site Tuesday at the Orleans Hotel and Casino parking garage in support of the Southern Nevada Health District, in addition to mobile collection stations in the Quad County region.

About 80 guardsmen will participate in the setup in Las Vegas, which is expected to take two days.

After setup, guardsmen will remain at the site to provide medical personnel for sample collection and for traffic control in support of the Southern Nevada Health District.

“This is going to be a major mission that benefits our state and the city of Las Vegas in their efforts to ramp up testing,” said Lt. Col. Charles Dickinson, executive officer, 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada Army National Guard and task force commander for the mission. “The Guard is playing a big role in this as we look to ramp up testing in the state.”

The initial goal is 300 tests per day at the location with hopes of ramping up to 900 per day, said Maj. Laurie MacAfee, Nevada Army National Guard Medical Detachment commander and deputy commander, Nevada National Guard Task Force Medical.

While the Nevada National Guard has assisted at the drive-through sample collection site at UNLV since mid-April, this drive-through location will be the first stood up by the Nevada National Guard in coordination with the Southern Nevada Health District. The goal is to stand up more, Dickinson said.

Also Tuesday, the Nevada National Guard is set to work with northern counties for a mobile testing site that will begin in Carson City and rotate around 11 locations in Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

“Everyone is really coming together and it’s been great working with the Southern Nevada Health District and the Quad Counties in this effort,” MacAfee said.

Additionally, the Nevada National Guard has assisted the Washoe County Health District at its drive-through location since April 17.