89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state

By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2021 - 12:40 pm
 
Amy Hutchinson, right, Tim Diener and Brandon Zubriski, all from Boca Raton, Fla., take photos ...
Amy Hutchinson, right, Tim Diener and Brandon Zubriski, all from Boca Raton, Fla., take photos at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada on Wednesday reported 558 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on yet another day where the state’s major COVID-19 metrics continued to rise.

Updated data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed the state’s case total to 333,712 and showed the two-week moving average of new COVID-19 cases increasing to 268 per day.

The state’s death total increased to 5,681. The three deaths reported were above the two-week moving average of two per day.

Nevada’s case count continues to rise at a significant rate, and the state now has a higher seven-day case rate per 100,000 people than any other state in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased sharply by 0.4 percentage points to 5.5 percent, according to state data. The rate has been increasing since it hit a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

It is now higher than the 5 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization to prevent the virus from spreading.

The data also showed that 431 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, an increase of 41 from the last update on Tuesday.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 529 new cases in Clark County on Wednesday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 259,885. It also reported all three of the state’s deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,494.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate also climbed from 5.5 percent as of Tuesday’s report to 5.8 percent.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Katelyn Brinkerhoff is working with Master Ga ...
New coordinator to bring Master Gardener cert online
Staff Report

The University of Nevada Reno Extension’s Master Gardener of Nevada has a new coordinator. And under this new leadership, plant-growing education and training is set to be expanded to increase access.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will be the venue ...
Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run set for July 3 in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day is right around the corner and with this most patriotic holiday looming, there is perhaps no better time to get people together for an event celebrating the freedoms and liberties of America.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In 2020, Nevada experienced a 40-percent increase in opioid ...
Nevada AG forming working group on substance abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

According to a February 2021 report prepared by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, the Silver State observed a larger number of opioid overdose deaths at 484 in 2020, than what was previously considered the peak in 2011, where 460 individuals died from opioid overdoses.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal A recent fundraiser in support of the Ronald McDonal ...
Social media rumors mar fundraising effort
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that negative social media posts put a damper on a local fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Las Vegas.

Seth Cothren
Sting operation nabs suspected child predator
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man who drove from Las Vegas to Pahrump to allegedly have sex with who he thought was a 13-year-old female, was arrested after an undercover sting operation by local investigators.

Getty Images
Teacher of the Year entries close July 2
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education will be accepting applications for the 2022 Teacher of the Year until July 2.