51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada producers reminded to sign up for program

Staff Report
December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week reminded producers in Nevada that the nationwide deadline to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program is today, Dec. 6.

Payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations, the department said in a news release.

“Farmers have had a tough year due to unfair trade retaliation and natural disasters, but the Market Facilitation Program offers some much-needed relief,” Janice Kolvet, state executive director in Nevada, said in a statement. “I encourage farmers not to miss the deadline to submit an application.”

Since signup began on July 29, producers in Nevada have signed up for the Market Facilitation Program and have received $3,133,659. Across the country, more than $10.1 billion has been paid for 2019 the Market Facilitation Program crop and livestock commodities to nearly 601,000 applicants.

Last month, USDA began making payments on the second tranche of 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments. Producers of Market Facilitation Program-eligible commodities are now eligible to receive 75 percent of the total potential payment. If conditions warrant, producers may receive the final tranche in January 2020.

Additionally, due to changes to the 2018 Market Facilitation Program program that were required by the 2019 Disaster Bill, producers previously deemed ineligible for the Market Facilitation Program in 2018.

That is because they had an average adjusted gross income level higher than $900,000 may now be eligible for 2018 Market Facilitation Program benefits.

Those producers must be able to verify 75 percent or more of their average adjusted gross income was derived from farming and ranching to qualify. The deadline for this signup is also Dec. 6.

Producers who have yet to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program should contact their local Farm Service Agency office. Information on eligibility requirements and the application can also be found on www.farmers.gov/MFP

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Concerns about the rising levels of "PM 10" dust, or particul ...
Pahrump’s dust problem drawing state attention, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though officials insisted it was not intended to be a threat, a warning of sorts was issued to Nye County last month when an air quality specialist explained that the county must keep a tight handle on its dust problem, otherwise outside governmental agencies could come in to enforce dust control restrictions and regulations.

Nye County Detention Center Raymond Lomeli, 21, of Henderson is facing a charge of allegedly ob ...
Search warrant nets arrest at Amargosa Valley facility
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several reports of alleged physical and sexual abuse at an Amargosa Valley behavioral health facility has prompted a Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation, where at least one person was arrested, according to Lt. Adam Tippetts.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas and currently ...
Meadows Bank net income up 21%
Staff Report

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas and operating a branch in Pahrump, announced that it posted net income after tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Library gun ban proposal is set for consideration in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Community Library Board of Trustees is set to address a very contentious issue, a possible ban on guns in the library’s story room, at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Rolin Bruno, a 76-year old from Arrowbear, Calif., was re ...
Search is on for missing Death Valley area hiker
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Harsh winter weather conditions are hampering the search for a missing hiker in Death Valley National Park.

Town of Pahrump photo The cleanup and repair maintenance will be moving one pond so at some poi ...
Project at Duck Ponds in Pahrump
Staff Report

The duck ponds at the Nye County and town administration building at the Calvada Eye will be undergoing a thorough cleaning and repair project during the next couple of weeks, town government announced in a Dec. 3 Facebook post.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Rain slickens Nevada Highway 160 in Pahrump as shown in this ...
Storms continue run through Pahrump region
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Another in a series of late autumn storms moved through the region this week, prompting a winter weather advisory for mountains near Pahrump and bringing steady rain to the lower elevations in town.