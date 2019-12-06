Nevada producers reminded to sign up for program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week reminded producers in Nevada that the nationwide deadline to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program is today, Dec. 6.

Payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations, the department said in a news release.

“Farmers have had a tough year due to unfair trade retaliation and natural disasters, but the Market Facilitation Program offers some much-needed relief,” Janice Kolvet, state executive director in Nevada, said in a statement. “I encourage farmers not to miss the deadline to submit an application.”

Since signup began on July 29, producers in Nevada have signed up for the Market Facilitation Program and have received $3,133,659. Across the country, more than $10.1 billion has been paid for 2019 the Market Facilitation Program crop and livestock commodities to nearly 601,000 applicants.

Last month, USDA began making payments on the second tranche of 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments. Producers of Market Facilitation Program-eligible commodities are now eligible to receive 75 percent of the total potential payment. If conditions warrant, producers may receive the final tranche in January 2020.

Additionally, due to changes to the 2018 Market Facilitation Program program that were required by the 2019 Disaster Bill, producers previously deemed ineligible for the Market Facilitation Program in 2018.

That is because they had an average adjusted gross income level higher than $900,000 may now be eligible for 2018 Market Facilitation Program benefits.

Those producers must be able to verify 75 percent or more of their average adjusted gross income was derived from farming and ranching to qualify. The deadline for this signup is also Dec. 6.

Producers who have yet to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program should contact their local Farm Service Agency office. Information on eligibility requirements and the application can also be found on www.farmers.gov/MFP