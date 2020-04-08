47°F
News

Nevada Realtors responds to eviction moratorium

Staff Report
April 8, 2020 - 1:43 am
 

The Nevada Realtors, a professional trade association, released a statement in support of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s move to creat an eviction moratorium in Nevada.

“On behalf of Nevada Realtors and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we support Gov. Sisolak’s decision to suspend evictions and are committed to working with everyone involved to make sure this unprecedented action goes as smoothly as possible,” said Chris Bishop, president of Nevada Realtors.

Bishop said that the association has already been “encouraging our members to do everything in their power to work out solutions with Nevadans who own and rent homes. Our members, including those who own or manage rental properties, understand that our fellow Nevadans are especially hard-hit by this public health and economic crisis. We encourage them to continue doing everything possible to treat their clients, tenants and others with compassion as we work together to get through this.”

The order allows people to postpone rent.

“As Gov. Sisolak pointed out, this order does not constitute free rent. It allows Nevadans to postpone – but not eliminate – their rent payments. Nevadans will still need to meet their financial obligations once this crisis is over,” Bishop said.

Bishop said, “Our association also supports Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine’s announcement today that Nevada lenders have agreed to a 90-day grace period for late fees and mortgage payments.”

Bishop continued: “Our association is working with the Nevada Bankers Association and has been assured that NBA members throughout the state are working with their customers on a case-by-case basis to help them through this crisis. We are encouraging NVR members, property managers and the property owners they represent to check with banks for assistance programs being detailed on their websites, to ask their bankers about such programs and to share any personal stresses and challenges they or their tenants may be encountering.”

“We join state and NBA leaders in encouraging all distressed borrowers in Nevada to contact their lenders as soon as they think they may not be able to make their upcoming payments so banks can provide all available protections and assistance,” he said.

