Nevada senators secure funding for Silver State communities

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) worked to secure $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities. The funding came from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year by U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., late last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Nevada’s communities.

The grant, according to the lawmakers, will fund statewide planning efforts to boost economic development, enhance U.S. competitiveness, combat the climate crisis, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release from both of the senators’ offices.

“Our recovery is moving forward, and we must continue to see that Nevada has the federal resources needed to drive our economic success,” said Sen. Rosen. “This grant funding delivered through the American Rescue Plan, which I was proud to help pass in the Senate, will better position Nevada communities to come roaring back from this pandemic and thrive afterward.”

Cortez Masto noted that when the American Rescue Plan was passed, she worked to ensure it included robust funding to help Nevada’s economy recover from the pandemic.

“The announcement is an exciting step in getting the funding I fought for in Nevada and making critical preparations for investments in tourism, infrastructure, and other economic development efforts within the state,” she said. “I’m continuing to ensure further EDA funding from the ARP comes to our state, where it’s needed most.”

The bill included $3 billion in supplemental funding to assist communities nationwide in their efforts to accelerate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and build local economies that are resilient to future economic shocks.

Additionally, Sens. Rosen and Cortez Masto worked to ensure the American Rescue Plan’s $3 billion in EDA funding was directed to communities and states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Nevada.

Cortez Masto also introduced legislation to help ensure that of those dollars, 25 percent were set aside directly for the recovery efforts associated with the loss of tourism and hospitality in places like Nevada.

Additional EDA grant funding opportunities are available to Nevada communities through www.Grants.gov.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes