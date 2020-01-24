40°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada sets graduation record for second straight year

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 24, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

There’s good news regarding graduation rates among Nevada high school students, including in Nye County.

For the second consecutive year, high school seniors graduated at the highest rate ever, at 84.11% for the Class of 2019, which equates to an increase of 3.26 percentage points since 2017, according to information obtained on the Nevada Department of Education’s website.

“Our mission is to improve student achievement and educator effectiveness and this continued increase in our graduation rate demonstrates our collective progress as a statewide education system,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert in a Dec. 12 press release from the state’s education department. “The rising graduation rate coincides with other positive trends reported this year, including 184 schools that increased their rating by one or more stars and assessment outcomes that indicate more of our students are demonstrating proficiency in college and career readiness.”

Nye County’s graduation rates have increased.

Nye County saw a modest improvement in graduation rates, where in 2019 79.96% of high school seniors graduated, compared to 2017’s rate of 79.31%, which showed a 0.65% improvement rate, according to data from the state’s education department.

More Pahrump area students have been graduating in recent years.

Pahrump Valley High School had its largest graduating class in the 2018-19 school year. According to school officials at the high school in Pahrump at the time, 267 students walked across the stage in 2019.

According to information on the Nevada Report Card’s website, Pahrump Valley had a more than 93% graduation rate in the 2018-19 school year. The school had a similar graduation rate in the 2017-18 school year. In the 2016-17 school year, the high school’s graduation rate sat at just under 81%.

Graduation rates for students across all races and ethnicities are higher than in 2017 in the state.

“We are proud that all of our students are demonstrating progress, but we are committed to addressing achievement gaps for student groups, including for our American Indian/Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic students, as well as students who are differently abled, English language learners, and students who are eligible for free-or-reduced-price lunch,” Ebert said in the department’s release. “Expanding access to educational opportunities and ensuring equitable access to effective educators will be key to our efforts to provide every student who graduates with the tools they need to build a home, a life, and a future.”

Nevada’s three largest school districts, Clark County Washoe County, and the State Public Charter School Authority, (SPCSA), which is considered a district for accountability purposes, all showed increases in graduation rates according to the State of Nevada Department of Education.

The SPCSA had the most dramatic jump in graduation rates since 2017, with a 12.51 point increase.

Nevada’s Deputy Superintendent of Student Achievement Jonathan Moore provided his thoughts on the rise in graduation rates.

Moore credited the type of work educators and administrators are doing throughout the state, in terms of how they are supporting students, not only with academics, but also with social and emotional support.

“I think another thing that we can attribute the higher graduation rates is the fact that we are seeing achievement in other areas,” he said. “And so we have record participation in advanced placement courses. We’ve also seen increases in our achievement throughout third through eighth grade as well. I think those indicators combined, help demonstrate the reason for our high graduation rates. I think also, Nevada has been very purposeful about removing barriers for students to graduate.”

Graduation rates for Career and Technical Education students have increased 2.96 points over the past two years.

Career and Technical Education students have the highest graduation rate of any student population in the state at 94.19%, according to the education department’s release.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Donald Trump and the company he keeps
By Debra Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The president took strong decisive action in killing Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani in January, but he undercuts his credibility by associating with disreputable people.

Hame Anand/Special to the Times-Bonanza The Clown Motel in Tonopah has a redesigned and repaint ...
New Clown Motel owners carrying on its legacy
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hame Anand has been collecting clowns for a while. His big moment came when he purchased the famous Clown Motel in Tonopah in April of 2019.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was packed w ...
Nye County hosts 5th Annual Social Services Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Connecting the community with the services and resources available locally was the goal of the day on Thursday, Jan. 16 when Nye County Health and Human Services hosted its 5th Annual Social Services Fair.

 
Top staffers at state dental board fired for the second time
By Jeff German and Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Board of Dental Examiners finalized the termination of its executive director and general counsel and are looking for replacements to head the agency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of Pahrump area residents gathered at Pahrump ...
Community comes together for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon brought community members from all walks of life together for an event hosted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while simultaneously raising money to benefit local students through the event’s sponsoring organization, the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation of Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a rendering of one of the options the Nye C ...
New welcome signs in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump currently welcomes visitors and thanks them for traveling to the valley with a series of signs placed along two highways and one major road entering and exiting the town, signs that have been in place for nearly 15 years now and are in need of replacement.

Nevada Department of Transportation State Route 160 blasting will take place from 11:45 a.m. un ...
Blasting scheduled in mountain pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents who plan on driving into Las Vegas along State Route 160 late Monday morning should expect delays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Saved from the Nye County Pending Revised FEMA Flood Hazards ...
Pahrump’s Flood Insurance Rate Map to see changes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region IX are teaming up to host a public workshop to provide information on pending revisions to the Flood Insurance Rate Map.