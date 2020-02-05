59°F
Nevada State Bank celebrates 60th anniversary

Staff Report
February 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada State Bank is celebrating its 60th anniversary through 2020 with a new logo, along with other actions, including a commitment to do 60 good deeds throughout its anniversary year. Nevada State opened its doors on Dec. 9, 1959.

“Founded by prominent Las Vegas businessman Charles L. Horsey Jr. and 11 other community leaders, the bank opened its first location in downtown Las Vegas at 4th and Carson,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank in a news release. “We continue to uphold the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders by remaining dedicated to relationship banking and supporting the clients, communities, and businesses we serve throughout the state.”

Nevada State is also planning an employee art contest in 2020. The bank’s social media accounts, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (#nsb60) will feature historical photos, facts and trivia through Dec. 9, 2020.

“The public can enjoy retro-themed trivia, photos, a historical timeline and read more about the bank’s story at www.nsbank.com/nsb60,” Nevada State said in a written statement.

When Nevada State first opened, Nevada’s population was 285,328, according to the bank. More than 3 million people now live in the state. Nevada State Bank, owned by Salt Lake City, Utah-based Zions Bancorp., has 50 branches and more than 600 employees across the state.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Darrel Hallowell reported that a large tree ...
High winds uproot trees, cause power outages in Nye County
By Jeffrey Meehan & Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

High wind in the Pahrump Valley caused havoc for some residents and across Nye and Esmeralda counties, including power outages and a downed tree, as well as other reports. An unofficial reading of 72 mph (official at 50 mph) gusts in Pahrump were reported by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help rural areas build and equ ...
Application period for loans and grants from USDA opens
Staff Report

Funds are available for community facilities projects in rural Nevada through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Nevada, which can include anything from small kitchen equipment to a school, according to the news release from USDA Rural Development Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After more than 20 years on the air in Pahrump, KPVM TV owne ...
Pahrump’s KPVM TV expands into Las Vegas
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s sole television station has certainly undergone many changes over the past 20-plus years.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ishani Ridge subdivision is located on land south of Wil ...
$3 million-plus Ishani Ridge bond to be paid out to Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Ishani Ridge subdivision in Pahrump was just one of many planned for the area in the early 2000s, when development across the country was booming and the future looked bright. However, the recession hit in late 2007 and the housing market plunged, leading to a halt in much of the valley’s development, including that at Ishani Ridge.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Xtreme Cubes CEO Brandon Main, at podium, told VEA board mem ...
Nye County first to present community center proposal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Discussions regarding the development of a Pahrump community center continued during Valley Electric Association’s (VEA) Wednesday, Jan. 29, board of directors meeting.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The logo was chosen from nine other entries. The Hospital District ...
Assessment of rural health care issues planned
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Northern Nye County Hospital District plans to review the final community health improvement plan (or CHIP), a long-term, systematic effort to address health care problems based on the results of community health assessment activities and the community health improvement process, officials said.