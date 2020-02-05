Nevada State Bank celebrates 60th anniversary

Nevada State Bank is celebrating its 60th anniversary through 2020 with a new logo, along with other actions, including a commitment to do 60 good deeds throughout its anniversary year. Nevada State opened its doors on Dec. 9, 1959.

Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E Warm Springs Rd on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Nevada State is closing several branches in early 2020 in Las Vegas, Boulder City and northern Nevada.

“Founded by prominent Las Vegas businessman Charles L. Horsey Jr. and 11 other community leaders, the bank opened its first location in downtown Las Vegas at 4th and Carson,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank in a news release. “We continue to uphold the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders by remaining dedicated to relationship banking and supporting the clients, communities, and businesses we serve throughout the state.”

Nevada State is also planning an employee art contest in 2020. The bank’s social media accounts, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (#nsb60) will feature historical photos, facts and trivia through Dec. 9, 2020.

“The public can enjoy retro-themed trivia, photos, a historical timeline and read more about the bank’s story at www.nsbank.com/nsb60,” Nevada State said in a written statement.

When Nevada State first opened, Nevada’s population was 285,328, according to the bank. More than 3 million people now live in the state. Nevada State Bank, owned by Salt Lake City, Utah-based Zions Bancorp., has 50 branches and more than 600 employees across the state.