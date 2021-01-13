64°F
News

Nevada State Bank employees from Pahrump branch promoted

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 12, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada State Bank at 1301 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump as shown in a file photo. Nevada State Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation.
Nevada State Bank Micheal Hines
Nevada State Bank Cody Parker

Two employees at Nevada State Bank’s Pahrump branch have been promoted.

Mike Hines and Cody Parker were both promoted at Nevada State.

“Cody is a great example of a colleague who took advantage of growth opportunities at NSB. I’m excited to have him lead the Pahrump branch in a community he loves,” said Craig Kirkland, EVP/Director of Retail Banking. “Mike will be missed at the Pahrump branch, but fortunately he will continue to help clients through his new role in business banking. We’re excited to see both flourish in their new positions this year.”

Hines was promoted to vice president, business banking officer for the Southern Nevada Market. Parker was promoted to assistant vice president, Pahrump branch manager.

Hines managed Nevada State Bank’s Pahrump branch for the last three years. Parker, a resident of Pahrump, formerly worked as the assistant Downtown Summerlin branch manager before being promoted.

Parker has been with Nevada State Bank since 2013, starting his career as a teller. He worked through Nevada State’s mentorship program while gaining experience through several roles with the bank.

Hines and Parker are members of Nevada State Bank’s Community Engagement Team. The pair volunteer regularly by teaching financial literacy within the Pahrump and nearby Las Vegas communities.

Nevada State Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., was founded on Dec. 9, 1959.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION).

For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 775-852-6611 or visit www.nsbank.com

