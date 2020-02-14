61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada state employee harassment claims increase 50%

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 14, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Sexual harassment and discrimination complaints filed by state employees in Nevada spiked by nearly 50 percent in 2019 compared with the year before, according to data released by the state this week.

In 2019, state workers filed 187 total complaints for sexual harassment and discrimination, up from 129 in 2018, according to figures from the state’s Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Investigation Unit provided to the Review-Journal.

Two of the state’s biggest agencies — the Department of Corrections and Health and Human Services — made up the majority of complaints in both years and saw notable increases of seven and 13 total complaints filed, respectively. The DMV and Department of Public Safety each saw complaints rise more than three-fold, jumping from four to 17 and four to 13, respectively.

Those increases, however, do not necessarily indicate more harassment happening in state offices, said Ann C. McGinley, co-director of the Workplace Law Program at UNLV.

That uptick comes amid the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and a pledge early in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s term to address harassment and discrimination in state agencies, which experts say can have an empowering effect so that people feel more comfortable coming forward.

“The research all shows that when you take it seriously, when you have a good process, especially in the first year or two after establishing it then you do see an increase,” said Ann C. McGinley, co-director of the Workplace Law Program at UNLV. “It’s considered a good sign.”

Little changes

But the governor’s pledge has seen little to no changes more than a year later, despite a task force’s recommendations to overhaul many of the state’s laws and policies.

Minutes after being sworn into his first term in January 2019, Sisolak used his first official act as governor to sign an executive order aimed at stamping out sexual harassment in the workplace for state employees. That order created a task force with the goal of coming up with recommendations to improve the state’s sexual harassment and discrimination policies on training, reporting mechanisms and investigation procedures.

“With this order, we intend to send a clear message that sexual harassment and discrimination has no place in Nevada. We want to make it a reality that our state employees must lead the way in this regard,” Sisolak said the day he signed the order.

Sisolak’s spokesman, Ryan McInerney, said in a statement Tuesday that Sisolak viewed the task force as “the first phase in a larger process to implement meaningful change.”

“The governor is grateful to the task force for its intensive work in gathering and reviewing sexual harassment and discrimination policies and making recommendations to improve Nevada’s approach to protection from sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace,” McInerney said.

The governor’s task force, which consisted of 11 members and was chaired by Attorney General Aaron Ford, reviewed the policies of all state agencies under the executive branch during its four meetings between March and May.

There was no set deadline for the group to deliver recommendations to the governor’s office, but there was a push from some in the group to finalize them before the end of the 2019 Legislature so changes could happen quickly.

In a May 7 meeting of the task force, Ford noted that what to do with the recommendations would ultimately be up to Sisolak and the governor’s office, saying that they may or may not decide to act on them during the 2019 session and could “just consider it for the next session in 2021,” according to the meeting minutes.

But in that same meeting, Ford “stressed his preference of trying to get a report of recommendations to the governor before the session is over to avoid having to carry the issue over to the 2021 session,” according to the minutes.

List of recommendations

The group finalized its recommendations in mid-May and sent them over to the governor’s office by the end of the month. Some of those recommendations from the task force included:

Adopting a law against sex- and gender-based harassment since Nevada statutes only specified discrimination.

Requiring the Department of Administration to adopt a policy that defines illegal harassment and discriminatory behavior in the workplace, creates training requirements for employees and managers, and outlines the complaint process.

Requiring private vendors that contract with the state to have policies against sex and gender based harassment and discrimination.

Updating the executive branch’s policy to adopt gender-neutral language and add sex and gender harassment to make it more inclusive.

But when the legislative session ended in early June, none of those changes had made it into a bill and none of the laws were changed.

More than a year after Sisolak signed the executive order, none of the recommended policy and administrative code changes, which can be amended outside of the Legislature, have been made, either.

Just the first step

Ford, in a statement sent Tuesday, echoed the governor’s remarks that the task force was just the start of addressing the issue.

“The thoughtful analysis and recommendations from the Task Force is just the first step to ensure that Nevada’s workers are free from harassment and discrimination,” Ford said. “Governor Sisolak took leadership on this issue by appointing the task force, and I will continue to work with the governor, his agencies, and leaders across the state to create a culture of dignity and respect for all.”

McInerney said that the Department of Administration has been distilling the task force’s recommendations and that new department Director Laura Freed, who was appointed last month, is “committed to this goal and the work that is underway.”

“Any recommendations from the Task Force that require legislative approval continue to be fully analyzed and vetted this interim, and we expect statutory changes may be forthcoming next session,” McInerney said.

“The governor is fully confident that this process will be prioritized under Director Freed’s leadership in coordination with the attorney general’s office,” he added.

In a statement, Department of Administration spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said that the department has made some changes to sexual harassment training for state employees, and that the department is “undertaking a thorough review of the processes and procedures for complaints and investigations in order to determine where further implementation and oversight authority may be needed.”

McGinley, who also served on the governor’s task force, cautioned that inaction could have a hollowing effect on reporting harassment and discrimination among state employees.

“It could cause a problem, and possibly a reversal, if people don’t believe that they’re serious about the system,” McGinley said.

McGinley said she believes the governor and attorney general are committed to addressing the policies, but that “I think that government just moves very slowly.”

“Unfortunately that’s the case,” she said. “I hope these things will get done soon and I think they will make a big difference.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Janet Klein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Headlining for the 52nd anniversary celebration ...
An Evening of Vaudevill in Tribute to Amargosa Opera House 52nd Year
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boys have been playing 1920s jazz-age music long enough to discover a nearly irresistible ‘prescription for joy’ and they’re bringing it to Marta Becket’s Amargosa Opera House stage this Saturday night. Headlining for the 52nd anniversary celebration of the famous theater-in-the-middle-of-nowhere, Klein’s ensemble tops off a program packed with good old-fashioned vaudevillian fun.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Captain David Boruc ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office set to use ankle monitors to relieve jail crowding
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is set to relieve crowding in its detention center with the use of an ankle monitoring system. On Feb. 4 the Nye County Commission gave the go-ahead to a monitoring and services agreement with Illinois-based company Track Group Inc.

The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22. Early voting takes place Feb. 15 through ...
Nevada Democratic Caucus early voting starts this weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The process of awarding delegates to the array of candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination is underway, and Nevada will the be third state in the nation to voice its presidential preferences.

Getty Images An up-close view of free range cattle in northern Nevada rangeland.
Grazing regulations up for revision
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management is currently in the processing of revising its grazing regulations, filing a notice of intent with the Federal Register in late January to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement detailing how the proposed changes could effect the land and wildlife.

Kayla Noyes/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ashlin Banning, just 8 years old, is trying her ...
Hearts for the homeless
By Kayla Noyes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ashlin Banning, just 8 years old, is trying her best to make a difference with the homeless here in the valley.

Getty Images Census Day will be observed nationwide on April 1. U.S. households will begin to r ...
Nevada Census grants available to fund materials, outreach
Staff Report

The Nevada Complete Count Committee is now rolling out its 2020 census administrative support and partnership grant applications, aimed at helping provide cash to organizations and entities working on the 2020 census.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Tumbleweeds were stacked as high as four feet at Betty Robis ...
Troublesome tumbleweeds create chaos
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Betty Robison was blown away when she peered out the window of her East Mt. Charleston Drive home last week.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A plastic storage bin placed directly on the ...
In Season: Start seeds now for a spring and summer harvest
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This is an exciting time of year for the vegetable gardener. Seeds started over the next few weeks will be providing you with a bounty in just a few short months. Seed starting is easier than you may think if you follow a few simple steps.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 12 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.