Nevada steps up efforts against technological crimes

The Nevada Attorney General’s Technological Crime Advisory Board, in partnership with Braintrust Marketing and Communications, unveiled a series of videos to raise awareness about technological crimes occurring around the state this month.

The four-video series aims to educate the public, local businesses, and associations representing such businesses about phishing scams, password protection, card skimming and counterfeit currency.

Brochures are also being made available in English and Spanish explaining how card skimmers are used to capture personally identifying information and how Nevadans can be vigilant to avoid falling victim to skimmers.

The Attorney General’s Technological Crime Advisory Board is comprised of appointed representatives of the Nevada Executive and Legislative branches, state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, private industry and Nevada’s educational institutions.

The board works to coordinate training and education on the prevention and detection of technological crimes, to assist the Department of Information Technology in securing government information systems against intrusion, and to recommend changes to Nevada laws responding to technological change and law enforcement requirements.

“Cybercrime can affect individuals, businesses and communities,” said Laxalt. “As criminals operate online with increasing sophistication and frequency, we must all be vigilant and stay one step ahead. I’m proud of the efforts of my Technological Crime Advisory Board for bringing much-needed awareness and education to our communities.”

Last October, the Attorney General’s Technological Crime Advisory Board commemorated Cybersecurity Awareness Month by presenting to local business chambers and providing them with a cybersecurity toolkit.

The presentations focused on avoiding social engineering scams, tips to be cyber secure at work, and how to create a cybersecurity checklist for employees.

For more information on technological crimes and internet safety, go to bit.ly/2ycLTi2