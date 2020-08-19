107°F
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

A service that has seen a sharp increase in popularity since the onset of COVID-19, telehealth is a remote option for those seeking medical care. It allows a patient to set up an appointment with a health care professional and discuss their medical concerns in a virtual format. While there may be some debate and disagreement about exactly how far telehealth should go, there is no denying that the option is now an engrained part of society, leaving states and the federal government both eyeing regulations for what has become an essential part of the American health care system.

“The coronavirus pandemic has heightened the demand for telehealth services nationally, and in our states,” a joint statement from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis read. “With patients reluctant to seek in-person care due to exposure risk and transportation access issues, telehealth has offered a way for patients to connect with health providers while mitigating exposure risk. It has also highlighted some of the inequities of our health care systems.”

The announcement goes on to explain that during the pandemic, states have sought flexibility in their authority to expand which health services are available through telehealth and to change payment policies for such services, flexibility that the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently indicated will be made permanent.

“Telehealth is here to stay,” the announcement emphasized.

The news release states that Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado are all quite familiar with telehealth, both individually and collectively, and as such, they believe this new partnership will provide a positive benefit to not just their own states but to the country as a whole.

“To ensure that the nation benefits from our knowledge as changes to federal regulations are contemplated, to support continued application and availability of telehealth in our states and to ensure that we address the inequities faced in particular by tribal communities and communities of color, we are announcing that Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together to identify best practices that support telehealth services for residents of our states. We will have individual state-driven approaches to implementing telehealth policies, but our work will be guided by seven overarching principles.”

The seven principles include access, confidentiality, equity, standard of care, stewardship, patient choice and payment/reimbursement.

“We intend to work with our federal partners on telehealth and invite them to committee to a similar coordinated and principle-driven approach,” the news release concluded.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.