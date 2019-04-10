Nevada unemployment dips to 4.3%

Thinkstock The state’s unemployment rate in February declined over the month by 0.1 percentage point to 4.3 percent and is down half a percentage point when compared to last February.

Employment in Nevada declined by 900 jobs over the month but is up 48,400 jobs over the year, the largest annual increase seen in February since 2006, the state said in a recent announcement.

“I am pleased to see that this month’s report highlights Nevada having the fastest growing private sector in the nation,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Nevada’s economy remains encouraging as small business employment reaches a new record high while the unemployment rate continues to decline. We must continue to seek opportunities for improvement in our state’s economy and work to provide all working Nevadans with an opportunity for a bright economic outlook moving forward.”

The report also notes that estimates show that initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 9,290 in February.