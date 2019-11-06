Nevada’s 155th birthday celebrated in Pahrump

Nevada Day 2019 marked the 155th birthday of the state and while the holiday may not have been greeted with quite the same level of fantastic fanfare as seen in the state’s capital, Pahrump did have its own exciting festivities to celebrate Nevada’s anniversary.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Martha Wehrly and her assistant demonstrate soap making to a crowd of onlookers attending the 155th Nevada Birthday celebration at the Pahrump Valley Museum.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Artists and artisans were a big part of the Nevada Day celebration at the Pahrump Valley Museum, with demonstrations on wax art a big draw for attendees.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the new train room at the Pahrump Valley Museum, which has an array of displays honoring the history of the Silver State.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland and Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly are shown inside the Pahrump Store at the Pahrump Valley Museum.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - The Pahrump Store on site at the Pahrump Valley Museum was open for visitors on Saturday, Nov. 2 during the festivities held to commemorate the 155th birthday of Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Day celebration attendees are pictured viewing some of the photographs on display at the Pahrump Valley Museum.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Local artist Lane Ream had some of her egg art creations on display during the event to celebrate Nevada's 155th birthday at the Pahrump Valley Museum.

The holiday was officially observed on Friday, Oct. 25 but many of the celebrations for Nevada Day were actually held on other dates, such as the event hosted by the Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Kicking off at 11 a.m. that morning, the 155th birthday celebration saw a continuous stream of attendees, with the parking lot packed, the adjacent side street lined with vehicles and the venue itself a hive of activity.

A variety of area organizations participated in the event, which included music, food and a variety of demonstrations and information.

There were gold panning demonstrations by the Nye Gold Seekers, educational materials on desert gardening and even some choice vegetable seeds from the Pahrump Valley Garden Club. Representatives from the area amateur radio club and members of the Pahrump Model Train Club were out to share in the day and Wild West Extravaganza event committee members attended as well, raising interest in the annual western-themed event and handing out free toys to all who purchased tickets for the handmade quilt raffle. Wax art demonstrations, a display of egg art by Lane Ream and much more helped contribute to a very successful event for the Pahrump Valley Museum.

“The event was a great success as we had over 200 visitors and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,” Pahrump Valley Museum Director Marilyn Davis said following the event. “We had the Nye Gold Seekers demonstrating panning for gold, the Pahrump artists and artisans showing their talents at all sorts of different art projects, No Pressure playing wonderful music, the Pahrump Amateur Radio Club on the airwaves, Martha Wehrly demonstrating and passing out homemade soap, the area garden club passing out seeds and advice for gardening in the desert.

“What event won’t be wonderful without food?” Davis continued, remarking, “We had the best with Pete’s Meats and Treats and specially-designed cookies from Cakes, Cookies and Creations. Of course, the best part is exploring the wonderful exhibits inside and the old buildings outside at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Oh and don’t forget, it was a warm, beautiful sunny day!”

Through the years

Nevada Day was originally observed on Oct. 31, the actual anniversary of the state’s admission into the Union in 1864. Nevada lawmakers made Oct. 31 the official holiday date in the Silver State in 1939, according to information from the Nevada State Legislature.

In 1998, however, Nevada voters had decided they would prefer to see the holiday celebrated on a consistent day of the week. The Nevada Legislature enacted the will of the people and since 2000, Nevada Day has been observed on the last Friday in October.

Even so, the largest event in the state held in honor of Nevada Day, the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City, is held the last Saturday of the month so as to allow high school students from across the state to travel to Carson City the preceding Friday for the parade, the Nevada Legislature’s information details.

For more information on the Pahrump Valley Museum and Historical Society stop by 401 E. Basin Ave. or call 775-751-1970.

