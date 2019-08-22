92°F
News

Nevada’s Blundo announces hiring of congressional campaign consultant

Staff Report
August 22, 2019 - 3:12 pm
 

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo announced this week that he has hired RightVoter LLC to serve as general consultant to his campaign for Congress in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

RightVoter is led by partners Michael Biundo, Andrew Boucher, Derek Dufresne, and Kory Wood. The firm’s recent client list includes Donald J. Trump for president, Rand Paul for president, Protect Freedom PAC, and more than a dozen U.S. Senate or congressional races around the country, stated a news release from the Blundo campaign.

Biundo served as senior adviser to the Trump for president campaign in 2016, was senior adviser to Rand Paul in 2016, and national campaign manager for Rick Santorum in 2012, the release stated.

All of the partners have run or consulted on campaigns for president, U.S. Senate, or Congress, according to the release.

Biundo said in a statement:

“We’re proud to be joining Leo Blundo’s growing campaign. He is a tireless worker and is already establishing himself as a strong, grassroots-driven candidate – someone who can and will take his message directly to the people. Most importantly, he’s got something you don’t see every day in politics: authenticity.”

Blundo, of Pahrump, said in a statement:

“We knew we needed to build a professional campaign team that’s not part of the Beltway culture – a team that is dedicated to recruiting volunteers, building a grassroots organization, and contacting voters one at a time. We also wanted a team that was at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and using data to target voters. With RightVoter, we got the whole package.”

As a Republican, Blundo is one of at least five Republican primary candidates running for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, encompassing the counties of White Pine, Nye, Mineral, Esmeralda and Lincoln.

It also includes southern Lyon County and northern Clark County. The other candidates include Sam Peters, Lisa Song Sutton, former Assemblyman Jim Marchant and Charles Navarro.

They are seeking the House seat held by U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada.

