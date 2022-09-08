‘Never Forget’ event at Calvada Eye will commemorate 9/11 anniversary

Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley is heading the effort this Sunday to ensure that area residents truly “Never Forget.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2021 shows a crowd in the background and a special banner honoring the 9/11 attacks in the foreground. The 2022 memorial ceremony is set for Sunday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The First Responders Reflection Area was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2016 by the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club and has been the home of the local 9/11 Memorial Ceremony each year since, with the exception of 2020 when the ceremony could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and though more than two decades have passed since that fateful day, the memory of its tragedy still haunts the minds of Americans who watched as those terrorist attacks were carried out.

For those who work as a first responder, those memories are often even sharper. Rushing to the scenes of multiple plane crashes, firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement and others who take the responsibility of being at the forefront of catastrophe risked their own lives to save their fellow citizens. Hundreds of those heroes, along with thousands of others, perished as a result but their deaths were not in vain.

Despite the apparent intent of the Al-Qaeda extremists who committed the heinous attacks, instead of shattering the American spirit, those crimes drew the country together in a way it had not experienced in many long years. Each year, the anniversary of Sept. 11 provides an opportunity to reflect on that unity and to remember all those who lost their lives that day.

The Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley is heading the effort to ensure that area residents truly “Never Forget” and the nonprofit will be holding its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this Sunday. The entire community is invited out for the event, which will take place in the morning hours at a location dedicated to commemorating the contributions of emergency responders, the First Responders Reflection Area.

“This is a very moving program,” the Rotary Club stated on its Facebook page, adding, “Please come out to help us honor all first responders and all they do for us.”

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the First Responders Reflection Area, located on the grounds of the Calvada Eye, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

For more information visit www.PVRotaryClub.org.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com