New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County commissioners attending a January, 2020 meeting. The final meeting of 2020 is set for Dec. 30 and a new call-in number will be used for members of the public who wish to participate telephonically.

As the pandemic hit the state of Nevada in March, the commission was forced to bar in-person attendance at its meetings for several weeks, prompting the need for an alternative way for the public to participate. Teleconference technology was the answer and meetings were quickly set up to include an option to allow members of the public to call in.

Though the commission meetings were reopened to public attendance in June, there have been limits placed on the number of people permitted to gather at one time in a single location so the commissioners have continued to provide the teleconferencing option. Now, with the final commission meeting of 2020 just a few days away, the county wants to make sure that the community is aware of a change to that teleconference system, with a new phone number established for telephonic access to the Nye County Commission meetings.

“The call-in line for Board of County Commission meetings has changed for the meetings moving forward,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22. “The new number is 1-888-585-9008, conference room number 255-432-824.”

The first meeting at which the new call-in number will be used is set for next Wednesday, Dec. 30. There will be a variety of items on the agenda, including one highly anticipated item, a public hearing regarding the authorization of the issuance of a multi-million dollar bond, the funds from which will are slated to be used to build a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump.

Commission meeting agendas are posted three days prior to each meeting and going forward, these will include the new call-in number as well as directions on how to access the meetings through the teleconference system. All agendas can be found online at www.nyecounty.net by clicking on the “Meeting Center” link at the bottom right-hand corner of the webpage.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com