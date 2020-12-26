49°F
News

New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 25, 2020 - 11:10 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County commissioners attending a January, 2020 meeting. The final meeting of 2020 is set for Dec. 30 and a new call-in number will be used for members of the public who wish to participate telephonically.

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.

As the pandemic hit the state of Nevada in March, the commission was forced to bar in-person attendance at its meetings for several weeks, prompting the need for an alternative way for the public to participate. Teleconference technology was the answer and meetings were quickly set up to include an option to allow members of the public to call in.

Though the commission meetings were reopened to public attendance in June, there have been limits placed on the number of people permitted to gather at one time in a single location so the commissioners have continued to provide the teleconferencing option. Now, with the final commission meeting of 2020 just a few days away, the county wants to make sure that the community is aware of a change to that teleconference system, with a new phone number established for telephonic access to the Nye County Commission meetings.

“The call-in line for Board of County Commission meetings has changed for the meetings moving forward,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22. “The new number is 1-888-585-9008, conference room number 255-432-824.”

The first meeting at which the new call-in number will be used is set for next Wednesday, Dec. 30. There will be a variety of items on the agenda, including one highly anticipated item, a public hearing regarding the authorization of the issuance of a multi-million dollar bond, the funds from which will are slated to be used to build a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump.

Commission meeting agendas are posted three days prior to each meeting and going forward, these will include the new call-in number as well as directions on how to access the meetings through the teleconference system. All agendas can be found online at www.nyecounty.net by clicking on the “Meeting Center” link at the bottom right-hand corner of the webpage.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since late March, Serenity Health has been playing a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to provide testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the health care company is now taking a well-deserved break over the holidays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Delays expected as crews complete crosswalk construction in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 will come to a close in just one week’s time and Pahrump is set to start out the new year with the addition of a brand new crosswalk on what is the valley’s busiest roadway, Highway 160.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, r ...
BLM prepares for horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Dec. 26 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital followin ...
Local woman dies in vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman is dead and two children were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 3 p.m.

Getty Images CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in long-t ...
CVS begins vaccinations at long-term care facilities
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

CVS Health launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in the second half of December for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Yolanda Briehof/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services cre ...
Pahrump Senior Center provides Christmas dinner
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area senior citizens were treated to a hot holiday meal once again this year, as the Pahrump Senior Center provided Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are pictured holding the new Chris ...
Wreaths laid upon veterans graves in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a bright and chilly morning in the Pahrump Valley, the usually quiet and serene Chief Tecopa Cemetery was alive with activity as the Nevada Silver Tappers gathered with local veterans for a very special occasion.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Matthew Pham, 4, of Las Vegas, left, throws snow into th ...
Around here snow is a nice novelty, thank goodness
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Snow. It is cold, wet, and it appears to be solid but quickly melts, becoming a small water droplet. In the northern latitudes and at higher elevations, snow is an everyday element of your daily life during the winter.

Getty Images
Santa tracker live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

html

Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of ...
CARES Act includes new tax benefits for charitable giving
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers, both individual and corporate, that the CARES Act included four temporary tax changes that are designed to help people and businesses who give to charity this year.