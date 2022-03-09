New Circle K underway in Pahrump

Groundbreaking began Tuesday on a new Circle K at Homestead and Gamebird roads in Pahrump, with a Wulfenstein Construction commercial grader, and ceremonial shovels wielded by stakeholders in this new project.

Shown here from left at the site of the new Circle K are co-owner, Iqbel Hussein; superintendent and project manager, Randall Vincent; and co-owner, Mahendra Patel.

The new Circle K has been on the drawing board for months, but Tuesday was cause for formal celebration, drawing key business stakeholders, contractors and subcontractors, county commissioners, Chamber of Commerce officials, and political candidates.

When built, it will be the second Circle K convenience store and gas station in Pahrump.

Six rapid charge stations will supply electrical power to vehicles. A separate island of diesel fuel pumps for high-profile trucks and RVs will be located outside the canopy of gas pumps utilized by cars and light trucks.

Patterned similarly to the existing Circle K located at Basin and Blagg roads less than 6 miles away, it will be a 5,400-square-foot store situated on 2.6 acres.

MO Construction LLC has been awarded the contract to build—the same construction company engaged for the first Circle K. The floor plan for the store will be similar, although the car wash will be more compact, designed for a vehicle to pull in and park while the wash mechanisms move fore and aft to cleanse.

Randall Vincent, superintendent and project manager of Circle K Pahrump, is enthusiastic about the project.

He lives in the Artesia community of homes nearby, and said the convenience store and fuel center will be advantageous to homeowners in that area.

The new Circle K center is slated to be open 24/7 upon completion by August 2022. It will employ a manager, a maintenance specialist, and upward of 12 additional employees to cover all shifts.

“Growth in Pahrump is exciting,” said Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland. “I look forward to the time when every major intersection in Pahrump has commercial development.”

County Commissioner Leo Blundo said he’s also excited for the business development in Pahrump.

“We look forward to having this intersection filled with businesses that support our community,” he said. “We will keep our eye on traffic concerns.”