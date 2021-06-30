89°F
News

New coordinator to bring Master Gardener cert online

Staff Report
June 30, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
Robert Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Katelyn Brinkerhoff is working with Master Gardeners across the state to strengthen the education and outreach of the program.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada Reno Extension’s Master Gardener of Nevada has a new coordinator. And under this new leadership, plant-growing education and training is set to be expanded to increase access.

Katelyn Brinkerhoff, the new state coordinator for the Master Gardener program in Nevada, is creating statewide courses for all counties. One of Brinkerhoff’s main goals is to move the mandatory training for Master Gardeners online, which will give all new Master Gardener volunteers access to training.

“I’m hoping to increase the awareness of what the Master Gardener Program is and what Master Gardeners are doing in their communities,” Brinkerhoff said. “With making it more of a statewide effort, we can bring more power to the program as a whole, and share with others the amazing efforts of the volunteers.”

The Master Gardener training will be the same across the state. But under the new system, local coordinators will have more time to develop county-specific education and activities, according to a release from the Extension.

“Extension is excited to have Katelyn leading Nevada’s Master Gardener Program,” Holly Gatzke, Extension northern area director, said. “Her experience will enable us to expand and teach more people in Nevada on plant growing for food, beauty and environmental improvements.”

Brinkerhoff has experience as a horticulture educator at Iowa State University Extension. There, she worked with Master Gardeners on creating sustainable projects, along with coordinating yearly trainings and continuing education. Those trainings moved online in the last two years.

“After working closely with the state coordinator in Iowa, she decided to apply her knowledge and skills on a statewide level,” a release from the Extension stated.

The long-term goal by Brinkerhoff is to grow the volunteer program in Nevada, at the same time focusing on projects such as a coordinator’s guide and a volunteer handbook and management system to track data and impact more accurately.

How to become a Master Gardener

Volunteers must go through 50 hours of instruction to become a certified Master Gardener.

“Extension staff, specialists and local gardening professionals teach a series of classes to train volunteers in research-based home horticulture practices,” Extension stated in its release. “Afterwards, Master Gardeners volunteer at least 50 hours a year wherever their knowledge and skills best fit community needs.

“As volunteers, their goal is to provide free, research-based horticulture information to their communities.”

Volunteers contributed volunteer hours through several avenues: answering telephone and email questions, staffing booths at events, conducting educational presentations, serving as docents at area demonstration gardens, and consulting at school and community gardens. The Master Gardeners also provide plant diagnostic services, where they can help identify plants and insects.

For more on the Extension programs, visit extension.unr.edu

 

