92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

New fees for Nye County cannabis businesses will close loophole, officials say

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images A new Nye County Code will require cannabis businesses to pay a 2% fee for any tra ...
Getty Images A new Nye County Code will require cannabis businesses to pay a 2% fee for any transfer or sale of marijuana or marijuana products between facilities that are located in the county and those that are not.

Certain cannabis businesses in Nye County will soon have a new fee to fork over following the adoption of Nye County Bill 2023-05.

Approved by the Nye County Commission during its Tuesday, June 27 meeting, the bill pertains to the sale or transfer of cannabis and cannabis products from facilities in Nye County to those located outside of the county’s jurisdiction. As it stands today, the county collects no revenue from such transfers but come July 17, that will all change.

“What this is pertaining to is, currently we have several facilities in Nye County that also have facilities in Clark County or other parts of Nevada,” Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner explained. “They may cultivate their marijuana here, they bag it, they send it off to their production facility, which is in a different jurisdiction and that’s where it’s processed and then sold to the dispensaries for retail sale. We see no benefit (from that) and there are a few of the different facilities here who do quite a bit of volume where this is what has gone on.”

While the state of Nevada does not have laws regulating such transfers, as they do not affect the state’s tax revenue from cannabis sales, Waggoner said other jurisdictions, like Clark County, do and this was just what the bill was aiming to accomplish, Waggoner explained.

“In order to try to get to where we can capture some revenue and realize the benefit of this industry, like we had intended back in 2014, we’ve made some amendments and added a couple of paragraphs… which does assess a tax, the same tax as if you were to sell it in Nye County.”

“So kind of like a transfer tax?” Commissioner Debra Strickland asked, to which Waggoner replied, “Yes, exactly.”

“I’d like to thank you, director. We’ve asked everybody to look at different areas, to help us help the county, help the people, with different revenue streams, etc. This is definitely a revenue stream, you caught it and thank you very much for catching it. It will certainly help,” commission chair Bruce Jabbour stated before the item came to a vote. “They want to do this type of business, they have to pay.”

Commissioner Frank Carbone made the motion to adopt the bill, with a second from commissioner Donna Cox. The motion passed with all in favor.

The bill makes a couple of key changes to Nye County Code Title 5, including the addition of a definition for “affiliated businesses”, which are defined as cannabis establishments with identical ownership. It also adds the same two subsections to 5.32.050, 5.32.055 and 5.32.057.

“Sales and transfers between unaffiliated cannabis businesses: If the cannabis establishments engage in the sale or transfer are not affiliated, the 2% fee of the total value of the cannabis product sold or transferred is applicable and due to Nye County. The value of the product is the amount established by the State of Nevada,” the first new subsection reads. “The 2% fee is applicable regardless of the location of the unaffiliated business receiving the cannabis product, whether located within the jurisdiction of Nye County or outside of the jurisdiction of Nye County.”

The second new subsection continues, “Sales and transfers between affiliated cannabis businesses: If the cannabis establishments engaged in the sale or transfer are affiliated, the 2% fee of the total value of the cannabis product sold or transferred is not applicable, provided that both entities… are located within Nye County. The 2% fee is applicable if the affiliated business receiving the cannabis product is located outside of Nye County.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, blue, red, green and gold fireworks expl ...
4th of July Party Guide: How to celebrate Independence Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and Pahrump will be partying it up at Petrack Park, where local business owner Kelli Sater will be hosting the Annual Redneck Pool and BBQ and Zambelli Fireworks is prepared for another pyrotechnic display to dazzle both the eyes and the ears.

Nye County Detention Center David Ahern
Naked sunbather arrested at Petrack Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deputy David Stone was conducting an extra patrol at the park when he was flagged down by a citizen who informed the deputy of a naked man in the park on Thursday, June 22.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Inaugural Helen Keller Days took place inside the Artesi ...
Inaugural Helen Keller Days raises $3,100
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind held its inaugural fundraiser this past weekend and organizers were thrilled with the results of Helen Keller Days.

Screenshot Town Hall Meeting
TOWN HALL: Hafen won’t back down on his political priorities
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

District 36 Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, returned home from Carson City this week and told constituents at a virtual town hall meeting that he’ll continue to push for voter-ID laws, solar farm regulations, and that he’ll fight against tax breaks for large energy projects that primarily benefit Californians.

Nye County Detention Center Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado
Pahrump business claims worker embezzled $200k
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is under arrest after allegedly embezzling funds from his employer for more than seven years, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County facilities will not undergo assessment for staff ...
County shelves plan to study strains on staff facilities — for now
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hundreds of workers in its various department and the expectation that staffing levels will increase in the coming years, Nye County Assistant Manager Lorina Dellinger recently requested that the county embark on a project to determine how best to house them. Despite the evident support from the director of Nye County Facility Operations, however, the request met with resistance from commissioners Donna Cox and Ron Boskovich, both of whom expressed concerns with the timing and potential cost of the project.