New law provides for alternate dispute resolutions for evictions

Staff Report
August 11, 2020 - 4:42 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday, Aug. 7 signed Senate Bill 1, allowing for certain courts to grant stays for certain types of evictions.

“I am pleased both houses were able to come together quickly to pass this critical measure,” Sisolak said. “It is important legislation like this that will help Nevadans weather the storm during these difficult times, help them collaborate with their landlords to find an alternative means to resolve any disputes and ultimately enable them to stay safely in their homes. This first step is vital as we remain on our road to recovery.”

Senate Bill 1 authorizes Nevada’s Supreme Court, justice courts and district courts to establish rules setting up an expedited program of alternative dispute resolution for evictions for any housing programs operated by a public housing authority.

“Having an alternative dispute resolution program where people can mediate potential solutions will help mitigate the impact on the courts and — most importantly — the impact on landlords and tenants,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty, a supporter of the measure. “I want to thank Governor Sisolak for including such an important issue in a special session, and I also want to express my appreciation to the Legislature for its bipartisan support.”

Evictions may not be stayed for more than 30 days to facilitate these alternative dispute resolutions. This law applies to evictions of any tenant in any type of dwelling unit, including apartments, mobile homes, recreational vehicles or any other units that fall under public housing programs.

There was little opposition to Senate Bill 1. It passed Aug. 2 in the Senate by a vote of 18-3 and passed Aug. 3 in the Assembly by a vote of 38-4.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Nevada Division of Forestry will be ...
Scientists say rare buckwheat strain in danger of extinction
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tiehm’s buckwheat, a desert wildflower that grows in the small area of the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County and nowhere else in the world, is under threat from lithium mining, according to nearly 100 scientists who recently signed a letter urging Nevada officials to protect the rare species.

Getty Images Since July 26, there are 33 states with a positive test rate of more than 5%, und ...
Nursing homes in Nevada show high positivity rates
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Using data from Johns Hopkins University, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the positive COVID-19 test rate and number of nursing homes in those states, as well as data on the current supply of personal protective equipment in those nursing homes.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims fall 25.4% across Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 13,727 for the week ending Aug. 1, down 4,663 claims or 25.4% compared to last week’s total of 18,390 claims. This is the first decline in weekly initial claims since the week ending June 20.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The National Guard puts down 6-foot markers in prepa ...
Nevada Guard will remain deployed through December
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, Aug. 4 that hundreds of Nevada national guardsmen will remain on duty for the remainder of 2020 in support of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gov. Steve Sisolak signs two pieces of criminal justice ref ...
Sisolak signs criminal justice reform bills
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday, Aug. 7 signed two pieces of criminal justice reform legislation passed during the 32nd Legislative Special Session.

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson Cit ...
Sisolak taps Buckley to lead ‘strike force’ assisting DETR
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday, Aug. 6 signed a bill from the 32nd Legislative Special Session related to unemployment insurance and announced a new rapid response effort to address the backlogs remaining within the unemployment insurance systems to be led by Barbara Buckley, majority leader of the Assembly from 2001-2007 and speaker from 2007-2010.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. (David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times)
Very dry summer triggers campfire ban on all public lands in Nevada
By Marina Philip Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.

Pahrump Valley Times-file photo Nye County met only one of the criteria, averaging 168.8 tests ...
Nye, 7 other counties flagged for elevated transmission risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County was one of eight in the state flagged Friday, Aug. 7 by the Nevada Health Response Team for having an elevated disease transmission risk, marked by meeting two or more of the criteria laid out in the state’s “Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal” plan.