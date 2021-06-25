79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New mobile business provides cool treats

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 25, 2021 - 7:01 am
 

“You crave it, we shave it,” is the catchphrase of a brand new mobile business in town, just in time for the summer season.

Getcha Sum Ice, which happens to be the name of the business, is owned and operated by Rob and Sandra Speakman, who offer authentic shaved ice treats with a medley of flavors.

The couple, who opened their business in April, travels about town offering their blends of fresh, fruity, flavorful, frozen concoctions, according to Sandy Speakman.

“We started out with 55 flavors and we just recently added 12 new flavors,” Speakman said. “With this heat out here, I’m telling you that people are really wanting it.”

Speakman made sure to point out the difference between your average snow cone and her product.

“We use shaved ice, so it’s a softer snow-like refreshment,” she said. “As far as sales are concerned, we’ve been doing OK. We are a mobile business so we do go to different areas of town. We were on Homestead and Gamebird, as well as Phantom Fireworks, and now we are in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget.”

Additionally, Speakman said she and her husband are also available for private parties and special events.

“We’re just trying to help people stay cool because we all know how hot it gets during the summer in Southern Nevada. I have also been advertising on Facebook,” she said.

Of the 67 flavors offered, Speakman said people can also mix and match their choices.

“You can actually choose up to three flavors if you want,” she said. “The kids really love the rainbow mixture.”

The Speakmans will also set up shop at the upcoming Pahrump Fall Festival as well.

For information on parties and special events, call 775-764-9399.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course, an 18-hole short course owne ...
Lakeview Golf Course annual plan presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the close of the current fiscal year looming, officials with CourseCo made their annual presentation to the Nye County Commission last week, giving an overview of what the management company has in store for Lakeview Executive Golf Course, which was acquired by the town of Pahrump three years ago and which has been the subject of intense debate by both commissioners and the public since that acquisition.

Vince Anton Photos/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Diane Sauter is shown speaking with loca ...
Diane Sauter seeking Nye County Sheriff’s post in 2022
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election is nearly an entire year off but local resident Diane Sauter is not wasting any time in announcing her bid for public office in the coming year. A former Cook County Sheriff’s Department officer serving in the southern part of Chicago, Sauter is now aiming for the position of top cop in Nye County and will be running for Nye County sheriff.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following ...
Two transported after Highway 160, 372 collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of motor vehicle collisions and fires kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services quite busy in recent days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and stakeholders in Nye County are encouraged to a ...
Nye County seeking public input at series of strategic plan workshops
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that is certain in life, it’s that everyone has an opinion and for those who wish to share their thoughts on the future direction of Nye County government, they will have the opportunity next week during a series of workshops aimed at gathering the viewpoint of area residents.

Lisa Watson, an animal care supervisor, pets Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and ...
Obese pig abandoned in cage on Las Vegas street is on the mend
By Mathew Miranda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The severely overweight potbellied pig, which rescuers named “Cupcake,” was found June 2 in a wire dog kennel by a resident on the sidewalk outside his home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh meets with SEIU Local 1107 labor union members in Las Vegas ...
Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Getty Images The kickoff event is tailored for leadership of Nevada’s 18 birthing hospitals ...
State initiative launched to aid birthing hospitals
Staff Report

The Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Section of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the Nevada Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health, one of many statewide efforts to end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity and comes on the heels of numerous legislative efforts to improve birth outcomes in Nevada.

Getty Images With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; pr ...
GOED division assisted 39 Nevada companies
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development International Trade Division used its U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program grant to help 39 Nevada companies during the past year.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the Turkish Trade Expo listen to a presentation ...
StartUpNV lauds new law to encourage investment
Staff Report

StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, staunchly supported the passage of SB9 to modernize Nevada’s private investment laws that were burdensome, confusing and an impediment to enticing investment in local startup companies.