New mobile business provides cool treats

“You crave it, we shave it,” is the catchphrase of a brand new mobile business in town, just in time for the summer season.

Getcha Sum Ice, which happens to be the name of the business, is owned and operated by Rob and Sandra Speakman, who offer authentic shaved ice treats with a medley of flavors.

The couple, who opened their business in April, travels about town offering their blends of fresh, fruity, flavorful, frozen concoctions, according to Sandy Speakman.

“We started out with 55 flavors and we just recently added 12 new flavors,” Speakman said. “With this heat out here, I’m telling you that people are really wanting it.”

Speakman made sure to point out the difference between your average snow cone and her product.

“We use shaved ice, so it’s a softer snow-like refreshment,” she said. “As far as sales are concerned, we’ve been doing OK. We are a mobile business so we do go to different areas of town. We were on Homestead and Gamebird, as well as Phantom Fireworks, and now we are in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget.”

Additionally, Speakman said she and her husband are also available for private parties and special events.

“We’re just trying to help people stay cool because we all know how hot it gets during the summer in Southern Nevada. I have also been advertising on Facebook,” she said.

Of the 67 flavors offered, Speakman said people can also mix and match their choices.

“You can actually choose up to three flavors if you want,” she said. “The kids really love the rainbow mixture.”

The Speakmans will also set up shop at the upcoming Pahrump Fall Festival as well.

For information on parties and special events, call 775-764-9399.

